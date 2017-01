Car Website Design and Hosting

For some considerable time Brian Furness, web designer/developer with over 17 years experience, with Sam Benson, with 10 years experience, have been developing a platform to produce a website specifically for Motor Traders with the added advant

-- Having identified what the core requirements of the website are the pair endeavoured to identify a platform which allowed them to develop and customize to theirs and their customers. The platforms available were many & varied, and were shortlisted to three. Full testing of the core systems of these were carried out along with extensive customization of each before deciding to use the current platform. Further extensive trials and testing was then carried out This platform is used by many and has an almost endless customization properties whilst still using the well established & bullet proof core of the platform.All this allows Motor Trader Sales to offer you a full Motor Trader Website, customized to your exact specification, with a logo design service, the site will be hosted for 12 months and a .co.uk domain name can be provided if required. All updates regarding the vehicle images and description are carried out by Motor Trader Sales . Your site will be registered with Google Search and Google Local Business, With links to your Facebook, Twitter or any of the many available social media accounts, plus registration with Google Business and Analytics.For £325 per annum this looks an impressive deal.Read more about this offer at http://www.motortradersales.com