Facing Problem sign into Gmail account for play store
Remove and add your Google account
If you are an android user and you face sign-in problem in case your Google play store is upgraded. So you need first go to Settings > Account > Google > Remove Google account. You need to remove that account that is giving you error message. After this you can add the account again. Most possibly it will repair Google play store authentication error.
Clear cache and Data from Google play store
In case you are not able to resolve the issue with the first method and still facing the issue, then you can apply the following steps:
· First you need to go to settings.
· Now simply tap on System settings.
· Choose manage Application.
· Click to 'All' option.
· Finally you need to scroll down to find out Google play store and clear all your cache data one by one to this will possibly fix the play store issue.
Uninstall Google play store updates
Before applying any of the methods keep in mind that you reboot your device each time and get resolved the issue soon.
· You can also uninstall your Google play store updates via Google play store.
· After this tap on app option and remove updates.
· Now you need to install the latest version Google play store again in your device and start with sign-in again. This method is quite simple and removes the sign in error easily.
