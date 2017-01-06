 
Facing Problem sign into Gmail account for play store

 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you a Gmail user and you face any difficulty in signing in to your Gmail account for play store? If yes then don't get panic at all as you can simply get complete steps on how to resolve these issues. Sometimes you are not able to use your play store and download and install new applications as you are unable to sign into your Gmail account. Now don't get panic at all as you can here can get complete info about how to fix this issue. This Google Play store authentication error is a very straightforward problem linked with play store that can be fixed instantly via following some tricks. Apply the below-mentioned methods given below:

Remove and add your Google account

If you are an android user and you face sign-in problem in case your Google play store is upgraded. So you need first go to Settings > Account > Google > Remove Google account. You need to remove that account that is giving you error message. After this you can add the account again. Most possibly it will repair Google play store authentication error.

Clear cache and Data from Google play store

In case you are not able to resolve the issue with the first method and still facing the issue, then you can apply the following steps:

·        First you need to go to settings.

·        Now simply tap on System settings.

·        Choose manage Application.

·        Click to 'All' option.

·        Finally you need to scroll down to find out Google play store and clear all your cache data one by one to this will possibly fix the play store issue.

Uninstall Google play store updates

Before applying any of the methods keep in mind that you reboot your device each time and get resolved the issue soon.

·        You can also uninstall your Google play store updates via Google play store.

·        After this tap on app option and remove updates.

·        Now you need to install the latest version Google play store again in your device and start with sign-in again. This method is quite simple and removes the sign in error easily.

For getting more help regarding this issue then you can simply dial a Gmail toll-free customer care by helpline number (http://www.customercare-email.com/) and get solutions which suits your needs efficiently. The experts offered via these third party tech service numbers are highly qualified and they know very well how to fix this issue.

link source :- http://prsync.com/vs-solutions/facing-problem-sign-into-g...

Read more :- http://www.customercare-email.com

Media Contact
1-800-709-6732
support@signinerrors.com
Source:Technical Support Service
Email:***@signinerrors.com
Tags:Gmail Support Number, Call Gmail number, Customer Care Gmail
Industry:Computers
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Click to Share