MADE EASY Preschool is a proud partner with World Children Expo

MADE EASY Preschool is empowered by Learn Today, the learning division of India Today that owns and manages the Vasant Valley School.

Contact

9810033227

info@madeeasypreschool.in 9810033227

End

-- MADE EASY Preschool have partnered with World Children Expo (World Children Expo (A Creative Children Media Pvt. Ltd. Production) for its 6edition on 14-15January, Ambiance Mall, Vasant Kunj.World Children Expo is India's first and the biggest kid's carnival. In its 6th year, the World Children Expo is coming to you featuring India's top cartoon characters - Sheikh Chili, Pokemon, Angry Birds and many others which will attract thousands of children and their families.Commenting on the announcement Mrs. Kiran Tara Singh, principal ofsaid," We are happy to partner with and support World Children's Expo which aims to bring together education and entertainment (Edu-tainment)by showcasing a wide variety of innovative ways in which children can be engaged in a fun way to create a unique learning experience.The school has a sprawling campus of 2.5 acres in Chhatarpur, which gives students ample space to run, play and grow amidst lush green gardens. MADE EASY Preschool offers Day Care & Preschool facilities ease life of working & self-employed parents.Apart from taking care of toddlers and preschoolers MADE EASY Preschool also offers various after school activities such as a) mother toddler program, A Young Chefs program, Yoga & cricket to name a few.About MADE EASY Pre SchoolAt Made EASY preschool we aspire to witness the many firsts that your child will accomplish, be it their first time away from home as part of our play Group, their first school performance in our Nursery class or their first attempt in reading in our Kindergarten. Keeping this in mind we aim to create an environment where the little ones feel safe and are free to explore the many wonderful learning habitats we have created just for them.is empowered by Learn Today, the learning division of India Today that owns and manages the Vasant Valley School.About MADE EASYMADE EASY – a name synonymous for success in ESE, GATE & PSUs exams, is more than a decade old success partner of engineering graduates for written examinations and personality tests, which are integral to the selection process. MADE EASY has maintained its exclusivity by consistently producing toppers and highest number of good rank holders in ESE, GATE and PSUs right since its inception in the year 2001. The Endeavour was taken up as a challenge improvising techniques of learning each year to yield best results.