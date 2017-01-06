News By Tag
Tamworth Dealership Predicts Huge Success for All-New Nissan Micra
A Tamworth dealership is bracing itself for a busy new year after prices were announced for the hotly anticipated all-new Nissan Micra.
But now the Polesworth outlet is expecting a further surge in interest after the carmaker announced a highly competitive pricing structure ahead of the model's arrival in UK showrooms late February this year.
The all-new Nissan Micra will be available to UK customers from just £11,995 RRP, with range-topping Tekna versions starting from £17,295 RRP.
Sam Demeda, Sales Executive at Polesworth Garage, said: "I really can't remember so much excitement around the launch of a new model as we're experiencing for the all-new Micra.
"It's a model which has really captured the imagination of many car buyers. Not only does it look fantastic but it features an array of first in sector technologies that have really heightened its appeal.
"The fact that Nissan has now set such a competitive price point is going to make the all-new Micra even more attractive."
The fifth generation of the Nissan Micra is all new from the wheels up. The only thing that remains from its predecessor is the name.
It will have five trim levels – Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.
At the heart of the range, the IG-T 90 Acenta, expected to be one of the most popular versions, is available for £14,995 and strikes an excellent balance of style, specification and affordability.
An impressive range of options includes keyless entry with engine start/stop button; heated front seats, and a first-of-its-
There will be 10 body colours to choose from, including solid, metallic and pearlescent paint options.
Buyers will also be able to further personalise their New Micra with a range of exterior and interior personalisation packs including contrast-colour cabin and body features; leather trim; dynamic 17" alloys with colour detailing; and stylish body decals.
At launch, the New Micra will be offered with a 0.9-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel, both developing 90hp. A naturally aspirated 73hp 1.0-litre petrol engine will join the range soon after.
For more information about the all-new Nissan Micra or to book a test drive, visit Polesworth Garage's showroom, log on to http://www.polesworth-
For more information and to see our latest offers, visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
Sam Demeda
01827895125
sam.demeda@polesworth-
