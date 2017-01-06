News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OptiBiotix appoints new Commercial Director
More recently, Per has worked as European Director of Health and Nutrition at Cornelius Group plc, which under his leadership became the company's fastest growing business unit, quadrupling sales from a low base to double digit million pound revenues in less than three years.
Per has extensive experience in building business-to-
The human microbiome is an emerging area of healthcare intersecting with food and nutrition studies. OptiBiotix has a range of products in development which modify the human microbiome to prevent, manage, and treat conditions such as obesity and high cholesterol. A number of these products have the potential to be incorporated into probiotics to improve their function. Per's experience of food, health, and nutrition markets will help drive commercialisation of OptiBiotix's growing pipeline of products and create multiple revenue streams across all technology platforms.
Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented, "Per's experience and track record of growing business-to-
The human microbiome
The human digestive tract contains a complex and diverse ecosystem of trillions of bacteria. Recently, advances in molecular and analytical techniques (metagenomics, metabolomics)
NIH https://commonfund.nih.gov/
Web MD http://www.webmd.com/
About OptiBiotix
OptiBiotix was formed in March 2012 to develop compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – to prevent and manage human disease.
The aim of OptiBiotix is to discover and develop microbial strains, compounds and formulations, which modulate the human microbiome and can be used as food ingredients and supplements or active compounds for the prevention and management of human metabolic diseases, examples of which include obesity, cholesterol and lipid distribution and diabetes.
OptiBiotix has established a pipeline of microbiome modulators that can impact on lipid and cholesterol management, energy harvest and appetite suppression. The development pipeline is fuelled by its proprietary OptiScreen® and OptiBiotic® platform technologies designed to identify metabolic pathways and compounds that impact on human physiology and bring potential health benefits. These platforms are applicable across a wider range of other human diseases.
Contact
Simon Vane Percy
***@vanepercy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse