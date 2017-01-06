 
January 2017





Business Growth as Petrico continues to invest

 
SANDBACH, England - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Petrico, the specialist supplier of products and services into the petroleum and chemical industries, is set to expand its distribution business and further enhance collaboration arrangements with major world class suppliers to bring new products and services to market in 2017.

Founded in 1987, the company undertook a major transformation last year with new ownership and direction and an overhaul of its entire quality management and IT systems.

"2016 was a year of evolution for Petrico," explains Managing Director, Andrew Lamb. "We moved our headquarters to Sandbach, Cheshire, improved many aspects of our infrastructure and opened new warehouse facilities in the UK and the Netherlands. These have helped us to expand our operational footprint and capabilities for the benefit of our many valued customers and suppliers."

"We managed to grow our business last year as a result of new business gains and whilst we know that the New Year will be no less challenging for the industry, we remain upbeat about the opportunities for further growth," continues Lamb. "Investment in our infrastructure, personnel and marketing is ongoing and the brand new Petrico website is helping to improve our profile within key markets. As we move towards our 30th birthday celebrations in June, Petrico will continue to utilise its extensive experience of the lubricants and additives markets across Europe including the imminent launch of a newly formulated antifoam and rust preventative product."

