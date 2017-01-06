 
News By Tag
* Pile Driving In Surrey
* Piling Contractors London
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Henfield
  West Sussex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Pile Tech offers sustainable Groundworks in London, Sussex, Kent, Surrey and Hampshire

Pile Tech, one of the leading construction companies in the UK, offers sustainable groundworks in London, Sussex, Kent, Surrey and Hampshire.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pile Driving In Surrey
* Piling Contractors London

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Henfield - West Sussex - England

HENFIELD, England - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Pile Tech, one of the leading construction companies in the UK, offers sustainable groundworks in London, Sussex, Kent, Surrey and Hampshire.

Pile Tech, a specialist groundworks contractor that provides their services in London, Sussex, Kent, Surrey and Hampshire, have been offering sustainable, eco-friendly groundworks in these areas. These services provided by Pile Tech mean that local people will be able to access a broad range of groundwork services from the company that are not only sustainable, but far less harmful to the environment, which is very crucial in today's climate, given the city's abundant building projects and expanding population. Pile Tech is currently offering piling, underpinning and foundation services to residents in South East of the UK.

Quality Services

Pile Tech has built up substantial experience as a leading groundworks contractor. With their experience from years in operation, they have successfully handled an enormous variety of projects. According to the company, all of its work is done out to the highest standards. So far, they have assisted hundreds of customers in getting the groundwork, piling and underpinning services they want across the South East region, thanks to their proficiency and range of understanding.

So, if you are looking for sustainable groundworks contractors in the London, Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Hampshire call Pile Tech today -  01273 495562 or drop an email at - info@piletech.co.uk

About the Author:

This article has been written by Mr. Joe Lean who is a director of Pile Tech (http://piletech.co.uk/). Pile Tech is a Sussex based company offering sub-structural piling, underpinning and groundwork systems in the South East for Sussex, Surrey, Kent and London. The company offers cost effective and tailor made solutions in accordance with each client property's individual circumstances along with an in-house design team to offer assistance as and when necessary.

Media Contact
Joe Lean
01273 495562
***@piletech.co.uk
End
Source:Pile Tech
Email:***@piletech.co.uk
Tags:Pile Driving In Surrey, Piling Contractors London
Industry:Construction
Location:Henfield - West Sussex - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share