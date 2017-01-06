News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Youth Day at JMA Pilani Rajasthan
According to former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon "Youth are a transformative force; they are creative, resourceful and enthusiastic agents of change be it in public squares or cyberspace."
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. The school which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani today celebrated the National youth Day on 12 January 2017 to commemorate the 154 birthday of Swami Vivekananda who became globally known after his famous address at Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893 which begins with the thundering lines "Sisters and Brothers of America". After Miss Kushi of Class 9 read out the same speech in the school assembly, there was a resounding round of applause.
The Thinker - Saint Swami Vivekananda played a stellar role in ending India's cultural isolation from the rest of the world thus becoming India's first great cultural ambassador to the West. As much as Swamiji wanted the westerners to learn spirituality from the Indians, he wanted Indians to learn from westerners not only science and technology but also humanism by adopting ideas of individual freedom, social equality and justice and respect for women. Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan conducted a quiz on biography of Swami Vivekananda. The celebrations ended with a career counseling session conducted by BK Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology BKBIET Pilani.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has NCC for boys and the school girls band has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse