Assure Quality Painting - Empower a Minority Women Business
Minneapolis, US– Jane Mahowald has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.
Assure Quality Painting, the only minority-, woman-owned paint contracting company serving industrial and commercial markets in Minnesota and much of the upper Midwest.
Jane Yuen-Lin Mahowald, owner of Assure Quality Painting. AQP is a young business created to help lift minorities and women out of the cycle of poverty. This business is a means of achieving that end. They have 15 highly skilled employees, 13 of whom are minority and/or women. They have been very successful thus far by working on important, highly visible projects, ranging from the US Bank Stadium housing the Minnesota Vikings football team to a new city water treatment plant and much more.
Warren Vollmar (Campaign creator) has extensive corporate and consulting experience including start-up leadership, marketing, change management and business development. He is an owner and founder of American Authentic, CEO of a another new company in the art field in startup phase; and CEO of The ROI Group, a management consulting company formed after leaving 3M to help small and new businesses start up and prosper.
Jane says "Initially we did not make much money because we were learning how to estimate large projects. Now we have experience and are in a mentoring program to make sure our estimates include reasonable profit, we have skilled, professional employees, exceptional project management and all certifications. We receive requests to bid on every government funded project and major private construction projects in Minnesota with several million dollars-worth in hand.
But we have a serious barrier to overcome. We must fund equipment, materials and salaries for a minimum of 90 days - - for every job - - before we can submit any invoice for work done."
The fund raised through this campaign will enable them to bid on some of these requests, demonstrate the capabilities of their employees, perform high quality work and create sustainable cash flow. They will expand their efforts beyond Minnesota. Their goal is to train and hire 100 minorities/women within two years. Every penny contribution will go toward that effort.
They will donate $1 to 1 of 3 women's empowerment causes for every contribution made, no matter how small.
With just 6 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Empower a Minority Women Business" project get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
For more information about Assure Quality Painting, please visit www.aqpainting.com
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo https://www.indiegogo.com/
