G.Gagnebin & Cie – Renan, a real Swiss brand with a great history

Bernese Jura, Swiss canton of Bern, December, 2016- G. Gagnebin & Cie announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on wemakeit.com to finish the production of their historic Swiss watches.

--The company is set out to raise CHF 70.000 (USD $69152.88) on wemakeit.com in order to produce the pre-ordered watches and to re-launch the family brand.The town of Renan has an incredible watchmaking history, a ton of clocks were made in this town. These watches are created in Bienne, in the heart of Swiss clock-making industry. Each part of the watch is made with consideration and the watchmakers check them painstakingly, in order to get a flawless last item.The Renan collection of watches incorporates two designs, accessible in three unique styles. The first has a cutting edge and graphical style, with two distinct straps (pioneer and metallic). The second one has established impacts, from the center of the twentieth century, when the family mark vanished.The money collected from the crowd funding will be utilized to deliver the pre-requested watches and to re-launch the family mark.G.Gagnebin&Cie was set up in Renan in 1932. It draws its roots in the heart of the famous Swiss watch region that is Jura. In 1911, two cousins, Georges Gagnebin and Armand Nicolet, cross their destiny in order to establish the company Gagnebin & Nicolet and create watches under the name of Niga.your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.