January 2017
LawBid Launches 50% Sale on Premium Subscription

 
 
MANCHESTER, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- LawBid, an online legal matchmaking platform has announced a 50% sale on Premium Subscription packages throughout January.

The site aims to offer an efficient, client friendly and progressive approach to accessing legal services.

However, as well as providing an innovative way for clients to find a Solicitor, the platform may be just the tool to give legal professionals a competitive edge in 2017.

LawBid was designed with Solicitors in mind. In using the platform, registered solicitors receive notifications whenever a potential client in their area posts a case. Solicitors then have the opportunity to contact the client through the secure LawBid portal to discuss the client's matter and agree on a fee for the instruction.

With a Premium subscription, Solicitors will benefit from:

- National exposure

- Up to 10 new client instructions

- Direct contact with potential clients

- Reduced reliance on PPC advertising

- Notifications of vetted and relevant client cases

- A full company profile

- Account support from the LawBid team

- A pricing structure that is a fraction of the cost of Google Adwords

Usually retailing at £495, Solicitors throughout the United Kingdom can now benefit from a year of Premium LawBid subscription for just £247.50.

Kid Harwood, Director of LawBid, explained "Through this promotion we hope to reward our current registered users as well as encourage new Solicitors to use our system. We believe there is a need for Legal Professionals to diversify and embrace changing consumer demands. LawBid gives Solicitors the opportunity to provide a more client focused approach at a fraction of the cost of what many firms spend on PPC advertising each week."

The offer ends on January 31.

Further details about the promotion can be found at https://lawbid.co.uk/
Source:LawBid
Email:***@lawbid.co.uk
