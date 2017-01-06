Fiber Cement Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fiber Cement market is estimated at $13.15 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% to reach $19.2 billion by 2022. The factors such as hasty increase in construction industries & other infrastructures, conventions against the use of Asbestos and fiber cement having advantages over alternatives are some of the drivers fueling the market growth. However, high cost of installation in fiber cement is the only major restraint limiting the market growth. Moreover, increasing emerging markets will remain as a biggest opportunity for fiber cement market over the forecast period.

By Application, Roofing is the fastest growing segment in fiber cement market due to durable and aesthetically pleasing properties. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of rapidly growing infrastructure sectors and increasing demand from developing countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in the market include Cembrit Holding A/S, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Limited, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, James Hardie Industries PLC, Plycem Corporation, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Toray Industries Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Etex Group NV, Nextwire LLC, Valspar Corporation, Elementia SA de CV, Imerys SA and Standex Engraving LLC.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/fiber-cement-market

Application Covered:
• Roofing
• Moulding & Trim
• Siding
• Other Applications

Material Covered:
• Cellulosic Material (Fiber)
• Portland Cement
• Sand
• Others

End User Covered:
• Non-Residential
o Industrial
o Commercial
o Agriculture
o Others
• Residential

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/fiber-cement-market

