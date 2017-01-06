Fiber Cement Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fiber Cement market is estimated at $13.15 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% to reach $19.2 billion by 2022. The factors such as hasty increase in construction industries & other infrastructures, conventions against the use of Asbestos and fiber cement having advantages over alternatives are some of the drivers fueling the market growth. However, high cost of installation in fiber cement is the only major restraint limiting the market growth. Moreover, increasing emerging markets will remain as a biggest opportunity for fiber cement market over the forecast period.By Application, Roofing is the fastest growing segment in fiber cement market due to durable and aesthetically pleasing properties. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of rapidly growing infrastructure sectors and increasing demand from developing countries such as China and India.Some of the key players in the market include Cembrit Holding A/S, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Limited, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, James Hardie Industries PLC, Plycem Corporation, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Toray Industries Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Etex Group NV, Nextwire LLC, Valspar Corporation, Elementia SA de CV, Imerys SA and Standex Engraving LLC.• Roofing• Moulding & Trim• Siding• Other Applications• Cellulosic Material (Fiber)• Portland Cement• Sand• Others• Non-Residentialo Industrialo Commercialo Agricultureo Others• Residential• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/fiber-cement-market