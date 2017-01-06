News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fiber Cement Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
By Application, Roofing is the fastest growing segment in fiber cement market due to durable and aesthetically pleasing properties. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth on account of rapidly growing infrastructure sectors and increasing demand from developing countries such as China and India.
Some of the key players in the market include Cembrit Holding A/S, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Limited, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, James Hardie Industries PLC, Plycem Corporation, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Toray Industries Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Etex Group NV, Nextwire LLC, Valspar Corporation, Elementia SA de CV, Imerys SA and Standex Engraving LLC.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Application Covered:
• Roofing
• Moulding & Trim
• Siding
• Other Applications
Material Covered:
• Cellulosic Material (Fiber)
• Portland Cement
• Sand
• Others
End User Covered:
• Non-Residential
o Industrial
o Commercial
o Agriculture
o Others
• Residential
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse