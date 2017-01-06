News By Tag
Hexaware launches new campus in Pune
Situated at a prime location with a scenic backdrop in Hinjewadi Phase III, Pune, this state of the art delivery centre is all set to deliver high value and domain specific services for global clientele across verticals. The centre is based on the concept of "Campus Within Campus" as one does not need to step out of the premises to access common amenities. The spacious workspaces have break out areas designed on each floor, which act as stress busters during working hours. The ambience is akin to that of a premier business school and promotes a very stress-free environment, encouraging learning and innovation.
"We continue to expand our global delivery footprint in anticipation of sustained growth. Pune will become one of the largest delivery centres for us, allowing us to tap into new talent pools and provides an alternative to our Chennai and Mumbai campuses." said R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware Technologies.
Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware Technologies. The Pune centre will strengthen the company's global delivery network and provide customers with an unparalleled experience of service. In addition, Hexaware has Global Delivery Centres located in Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur and Bengaluru in India.
About Hexaware
Hexaware is a leading global provider of IT, Application, Infrastructure, BPS and Digital services. Our business philosophy of Shrink IT, Grow Digital allows customers to significantly shrink commodity IT spend while partnering with them to embrace digitalization. The Company focuses on key domains such as Banking, Financial Services, Capital Market, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Travel, Transportation and Logistics. Hexaware is committed to deliver business results and leverage technology solutions by specializing in Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Quality Assurance and Testing Services, Infrastructure Management Services, Business Process Services and Enterprise Solutions. Founded in 1990, Hexaware has a well-established global delivery model armed with proprietary tools and methodologies, skilled human capital and SEI CMMI-Level 5 certification.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Hexaware has made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry.
For more information visit: http://hexaware.com/
Contact
Hexaware Technologies Limited
Tel: +91 900 426 3405
+91 9004263405
***@hexaware.com
