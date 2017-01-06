A Taxi Driver's Dilemma By: Sabri Hakim, Head of Careem Levant

-- Public transportation has been the topic of discussion lately, specifically how it relates to taxis and ride hailing apps. Transportation affects everyone, Anything revolving around it stirs up public opinion. Here is my attempt to explain the situation in the simplest terms.It is no secret that Jordan lacks the fundamentals of a public transport system. In modern cities, taxis complement the transportation infrastructure, whether it's buses, trains or Rapid transit systems. Taxis are almost never used exclusively in large cities. In Jordan however, they are the they are the only viable alternative to a lacking public transport system.The majority of taxi users are dissatisfied, not only customers but drivers alike! Taxi quality has deteriorated drastically and is unlikely to improve under the current setup, here are some of the reasons why.The story begins with Taxi Medallions. Taxi medallions were 'granted' on an ad hoc basis, they weren't sold by the government. Their numbers were limited though, making them in high demand, inflation kicked in, what was originally given out as aid for extra income became as valuable as owning land; their value grew to tens of thousands of JD's. Recipients of these medallions were not only allowed to trade/sell them, but also to pass them on to their next-of-kin after their death, at one point banks advertised loans to purchase them. This is all wonderful, if you are the owner of one of course.If you are the owner of a medallion, you can purchase a medium sized 2017 car free of customs for 10,000 JD's and employ it as a taxi, if you want to purchase one though, you must add the price of a Medallion (roughly 50,000JD's today) along with bank interest, where a single taxi can cost 70,000JD's. Most of these sales take place in a black market, none of it reaches the treasury, and the public doesn't benefit from it.When an individual invests 70,000JD's, the only way to make a return on your investment is to charge a driver's renting your car a premium (Daman). Average prices of taxi rent is 25 JD's a day all year round. A reasonably safe investment for the owners.Medallions in Amman are capped at 11,000, it's been the same number of medallions since our population was just over a million, we're at 4 Million today and it's still the same cap, this guarantees owners a high demand, especially with our unemployment rates there is no shortage of drivers willing to pay.Things are less financially rewarding on the drivers' side, if you are a taxi driver, you need firstly to earn 25 JD's rent, then 15 JD's for fuel to cover your cost. If you are lucky at the end of the day you earn 15 JDs extra, to make 450 JD's a month! That's if you work 12 hour shifts, through weekends and sick days, if you take no leaves or days off. (Imagine what one traffic violation does to these economics) all while not enrolling in social security nor health insurance, a recipe sure to kill morale and incentive for all your drivers and diminish any sense of quality to the public.Adding salt to injury, a taxi is restricted to a tariff set by the Municipality in alignment with the Land Transport and Regulatory Commission, it's a tariff that caters to people's economics, not the drivers. Mainly because taxis are a primary source of transportation and the public cannot afford paying a higher rate.Taxi drivers not only have to bear an enslavement to medallion owners, they also must work to make up for the shortcomings of the past government to provide a better means of transport. They work for unfair pay that barely covers their cost. A good example is waiting/idle time (time in on traffic light), which is less than 1.2 JD's per hour (Ride hailing apps charge 4X that), 20 hours in slow traffic barely cover cost of rent alone. This is the same reason why many taxis revert to asking customers about their destination/ask for an extra charge before picking them up, as any traffic/waiting time is certain loss for the driver.This is the current status quo, we have a few privileged medallion owners that have benefited from the system, in addition to the drivers that have worked all their lives to buy one, the public is at large dissatisfied, a pricing structure that doesn't make financial sense, and a huge pool of dissatisfied drivers, ones that are angry and frustrated, ones that must act outside the law/regulation to earn a living, making them attack technologies and foreign investments in the sector.The situation isn't favorable, but it's salvageable. Now is the time to start fixing the situation, it is the time where we involve the private sector to help regain trust in the sector and incorporate them in finding a solution. The transport sector is a lucrative one, it's one that can create twice as many jobs as it employs today, it's a sector we must open up and allow interested investors to a take part in.