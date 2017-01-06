News By Tag
Former DocuSign Executive Joins Icertis to Accelerate Commercial Sales in North America
Chris Barone Appointed to Expand Growing Roster of Commercial Customers Standardizing on the Icertis Contract Management Platform
"As a company, we are experiencing tremendous demand for our solutions, and Chris brings the caliber of leadership and execution we need to act quickly and to bring the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to an even larger stable of customers throughout North America," said Samir Bodas, CEO and cofounder of Icertis. "With a proven track record of closing high volume deals for fast-growth companies, Chris will be a tremendous asset to Icertis."
Chris started his sales career at Xerox as National Sales Account Manager, where he was responsible for sales to retail and banking customers in the San Francisco Bay Area. From there, he transitioned into a sales management role, overseeing Xerox Major Accounts Sales in Western Washington, before becoming Global Account General Manager responsible for Xerox's global relationship with Microsoft. Prior to joining Icertis, Chris held several sales management positions at DocuSign, including his most recent appointment as Regional Vice President of Midmarket Commercial Sales.
"DocuSign and Icertis have a long-standing partnership, and through that I've had the opportunity to witness the impressive growth and adoption of Icertis' platform from a front row seat," said Chris. "The digital transformation taking place within the enterprise is unprecedented, fueled by the need to operate more efficiently while meeting mounting compliance and regulatory concerns. Icertis is in an incredibly exciting position and I look forward to the opportunity to execute on the company's vision of making ICM the platform of choice for every enterprise."
About Icertis
Icertis is the leading provider of contract lifecycle management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management (ICM) is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used to manage 2+ million contracts, by 750,000+ users, in 90+ countries and 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.
