Spray Foam Insulation By Ecotite Is A Perfect Solution for Metal Roof Condensation
Ecotite serves homeowners, builders, contractors and architects throughout the UK, offering spray foam services for insulation and for protection purposes. Home owners can call in Ecotite experts and get the undersides of roofs sprayed with foam that forms a conformal, air and moisture resistant coating. This coating of polyurethane foam lasts longer and does not deteriorate with age. Besides, since the foam has no air gaps or cracks and has a closed cell structure it serves as a perfect insulation material, resulting in reduced energy bills. Home owners can ask for thermal insulation services by Ecotite, roof and wall stabilization, condensation prevention spray services, loft conversion insulation and barn conversions. Ecotite serves contractprs and architects, working closely with their staff right from the design stage to stages of construction. Their involvement results in superior outcomes in terms of prevention of moisture condensation as well as thermal efficiency besides the added advantage of extending the lifespan of structures.
One of their areas of specialization is asbestos encapsulation using sprayed on PU resin foam. Asbestos poses a threat to the environment. Of immediate concern to farmers and warehouse owners is that particles of asbestos dispersed in the air prove to be a health risk for people and for animals. By encapsulating asbestos completely in PU foam Ecotite helps customers and also helps the environment. More importantly, it results in huge cost savings since a commercial building owner or a farmer need not dispense with the roof and install a fresh one.
Sprayfoam has inherent advantages over sheets of foam affixed in place. One, it is truly conformal. Two, the polyurethane resin adheres to the substrate and does not come apart leaving pockets of air. Three, since it is homogenous, there are no gaps and consequent thermal losses. It does require expert application and in this Ecotite excels since it has a team of trained professionals using the finest equipments, raw materials and processes. They claim to be expert in managing costs yet delivering exceptional results even in the most challenging work environments. Whether it is retro spray foaming or spray foam for buildings under construction, the company has an unblemished record of faultless services delivered in record time.
Ecotite can be contacted by phone on 0800 3689700, mobile 07956056742, email enquiries@ecotite.co.uk or via their website http://www.ecotite.co.uk.
Ecotite
***@yahoo.co.uk
