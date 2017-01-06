News By Tag
Standard Rate Ends Friday: PMRC Brings Together Senior-Level Executives to Discuss Industry
Innovative keynotes lead agenda for Pharma Market Research Conference
By registering for PMRC, you'll be able to take part in an accomplished program agenda featuring 75+ leading industry expert speakers, 50+ diverse sessions and multiple networking events. Four concurrent tracks let you choose the topics that matter the most.
Breakthrough keynote speakers include Clive Meanwell, CEO, The Medicines Company, who will lead "Innovation, Value and Price: Any Link?" and Barry Greene, President, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, who will present "Building a Biopharmaceutical Company for the Future – the Importance of Patient Insight."
Exclusive pre-conference Masterclass/
Take a peek into the fast-paced two days of PMRC by viewing the program agenda at: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
Benefit from the best price before the low rate expires this Friday, January 13.
Register now under the standard rate at: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
The Pharma Market Research Conference is the premier gathering of senior-level pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics market research executives. See for yourself why more and more people are choosing to only attend this event, which is being called "head and shoulders above other market research conferences."
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmamarketresearchconference.com (mailto:info@
The Pharma Market Research Conference features the world's top companies, such as: Adelphi, Aetna, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, AplusA, Bayer, Brädo Creative Insight, Brandtrust, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Burke, Inc., BuzzBack, C Space Health, Celgene Corp, Cello Health Insight, Cempra, CMI, Edge Therapeutics, Eli Lilly & Company, Fulcrum Research Group, G&W Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Health Union, Human Branding, Inc., Inspire, in-sync, inVentiv Health Research and Insights, Ipsen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Kantar Health, KeyQuest Health, Lieberman, M Health, MacroGenics, Inc., Market Strategies International, MarketVision Research, Merck, MG Strategic Research & Consulting, Molekule Consulting, NAXION, Novartis Oncology, Novo Nordisk, PACIRA Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Purdue Pharmaceuticals, QuintilesIMS, Research Partnership, RG+A, Santen, Segmedica, Shire Pharmaceuticals, SKIM, Strategic Research Insights (SRI), Takeda Oncology, Teva Pharmaceuticals, The Medicines Company, UCB, Verilogue, WebMD Market Research and many more.
