Eric Franklin, CEO of ERIMAX, Inc. Sponsors Hidden Figures Movie Screening
High School Students Receive Free Tickets to See Hidden Figures on the Largest Movie Screen in Calvert County, Maryland at Flagship Cinemas
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- ERIMAX, Inc. CEO Eric Franklin, founder of the Eric Franklin Entrepreneurial Accelerator (EFEA) and author of Peanut Butter Principles: 47 Leadership Lessons Every Parent Should Teach Their Kids is sponsoring a Hidden Figures Movie Screening.
Local public high school students from Calvert County will receive free tickets to see the movie Hidden Figures at the Flagship Cinemas in Prince Frederick, MD. The event is being underwritten by ERIMAX and EFEA and is taking place on Martin Luther King Holiday, Monday, January 16, 2017. All available showtimes that day have been purchased by the sponsors and the tickets donated to the students.
HIDDEN FIGURES is the incredible little-known story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)—brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.
"I have been a staunch advocate of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs since I received my undergraduate degree in Biology from Hampton University. As a resident of Calvert County, I realized that no movie theatre was showing the movie in the county and my family had to travel outside the county to view the film. This movie is such an important, inspiring and historic film, I wanted to find a way to make the number one movie in America easily available for all Calvert youth." said Eric Franklin. "This is a wonderful movie for everyone in the community. However, as high school students are contemplating future education and career decisions, I thought it would be especially poignant for them to view this film to gain an understanding of the importance and prominence of choosing a career in a STEM field."
As a Day of Service Project for the King holiday, ERIMAX, Inc. employees are volunteering to help make this day special for students. All tickets will be distributed by the school system.
About ERIMAX
ERIMAX, Inc. is headquartered in New Carrollton, Maryland and focuses on acquisition, program management and IT management consulting. Now in it's 15 year, the company was named to the Washington Business Journal's 2016 list of fastest growing companies in the Washington, DC region. ERIMAX has assisted many Federal government agencies including the U.S. Census Bureau; Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Defense Threat Reduction Agency; Department of Defense Education Activity; Air Force; Naval Criminal Investigative Service; the Departments of Commerce and the Library of Congress. The company's website is www.erimaxinc.com.
About EFEA
The Eric Franklin Entrepreneurial Accelerator (EFEA) is a business advocacy resource for executives and entrepreneurs who want to fast-track their companies' growth, sharpen their critical-thinking skills to compete successfully, and to take their businesses to the next level. In this role, EFEA's biggest value is its ability to connect with business communities that share the mission of EFEA and that further the goals of each EFEA graduate. EFEA measures success by the growth of the revenues, employees, expansions and funds given to the companies fostered by EFEA. www.efea.biz
About Peanut Butter Principles- 47 Leadership Lessons Parents Should Teach Their Kids
In "Peanut Butter Principles: 47 Leadership Lessons Every Parent Should Teach Their Kids", entrepreneur, speaker, author, management consultant and parent Eric Franklin has assembled a wealth of wisdom that has stuck with him like peanut butter sticks to the roof of your mouth—gleaned from his parents, extended family, and the many other influential people in his life.
One by one, the book serves up spoonfuls of principles that help to develop youth into confident, intelligent, and successful adults and leaders who make good choices, build healthy relationships, and cultivate the next generation of leaders. www.peanutbutterprinciples.com
Media Contact
Maisha B. Hoye
2026705642
***@customer1stmarketing.com
