Marle Thomson Announces 'satellites' Single

"Satellites" is the new single from Amsterdam-based nu-future-soul singer-songwriter MARLE THOMSON, who uses soul, folk and electronic sounds in her music.

9563829d4820d1cafad22a513 4c39971

Contact

The Playground UK

***@theplayground.co.uk The Playground UK

End

-- "Thomson demonstrates that rare type of dedication to authenticity, focusing inwards to find the right balance of sound and spirit and delivering it outwards with passion and care."Music Week"A focused and very professional singer that reminds us of Feist and James Blake. A rare find."Amsterdam Fashion Week"I've seen a lot of concerts here, but I never saw the stage so beautifully decorated as this evening. It fits perfectly with the music, and I'm glad we got the scoop."Paradiso"Marle's voice is simply enchanting."Matthijs van Nieuwkerk (TV-presenter of DWDD)"Satellites"is the new single from Amsterdam-based nu-future-soul singer-songwriter MARLE THOMSON, who uses soul, folk and electronic sounds in her music. The song is to be released on 17thFebruary 2017via City Lark Music. Marle has racked up an impressive list of live performances on popular Dutch national TV and radio stations, performed at festivals and venues including Fashion Week Amsterdam, Modefabriek, ShowUP, Amsterdam Woods Festival, the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre, TREK festival, Uitmarkt Festival and Dutch Sustainable Fashion Week opening stages for Heather Peace, Myles Sanko and Mark Wilkinson.Since starting at a young age at her parents' piano, MARLE has discovered the different colours of her voice growing up and "just couldn't stop singing!". After joining the church gospel choir, she moved on and experienced performances as a soloist in front of a public. In February of 2016 Marle launched her EP "The Canopy" in the packed Paradiso venue in Amsterdam, which was entirely decorated with forty trees and plants to give the audience a total experience. The title of this EP symbolizes the writing process and the stratification in the songs. For her first single MARLE worked with a young Amsterdam video artist, Kamiel Rongen, who made a very special video for the song "Levitation". The video was featured on Dezeen and had a week-long Power Premiere on VEVO.Drawing influences from artists such as Laura Mvula, Lianne La Havas and Sufjan Stevens, THOMSON'snew offering is a sparsely rhythmic ballad intersecting soul, folk and warm electronica. It's THOMSON's single, pure vocal which holds together the gentle finger-picking of the acoustic guitar and stellar pads. Harmonically rich and delicately crafted, "Satellites"has all the power and intrigue of stargazing at midnight.THOMSON explains of her new self-produced single "Satellites", "When I wrote this song, the first sentence that came to me was "cause we're weightless, weightless, weightless for a night". To me "Satellites"is a love story in space, a journey of two people weightlessly hovering between the earth and the stars. I wanted to create a light-dreamy vibe, with a subtle dark impending thought: was it all a dream?"The video for "Satellites", shot in collaboration with fashion designer Alexandra Frida, filmmaker Eveline Vroonland(Stof en Ruis)and visual storyteller NAOMI/ JAMIE Studio will be released later this month. On the 9th of February, a scheduled acoustic live concert will be filmed at the Pulitzer Hotel to promote the upcoming EP "The Canopy Acoustic". This recording will be done with the help of the Sena Music Production Fund.Marle performanced throughout The Netherlands as part of Popronde 2016 and "Satellites"is a promising sign of things to come.Upcoming Shows:14th January - Eurosonic Festival - Dox 20 Year Anniversary Showcase - Brouwerij Martinus, Kostersgang 32-34 (15.45 – 16.05)