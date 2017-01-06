News By Tag
Marle Thomson Announces 'satellites' Single
"Satellites" is the new single from Amsterdam-based nu-future-soul singer-songwriter MARLE THOMSON, who uses soul, folk and electronic sounds in her music.
Music Week
"A focused and very professional singer that reminds us of Feist and James Blake. A rare find."
Amsterdam Fashion Week
"I've seen a lot of concerts here, but I never saw the stage so beautifully decorated as this evening. It fits perfectly with the music, and I'm glad we got the scoop."
Paradiso
"Marle's voice is simply enchanting."
Matthijs van Nieuwkerk (TV-presenter of DWDD)
"Satellites"
Since starting at a young age at her parents' piano, MARLE has discovered the different colours of her voice growing up and "just couldn't stop singing!". After joining the church gospel choir, she moved on and experienced performances as a soloist in front of a public. In February of 2016 Marle launched her EP "The Canopy" in the packed Paradiso venue in Amsterdam, which was entirely decorated with forty trees and plants to give the audience a total experience. The title of this EP symbolizes the writing process and the stratification in the songs. For her first single MARLE worked with a young Amsterdam video artist, Kamiel Rongen, who made a very special video for the song "Levitation"
Drawing influences from artists such as Laura Mvula, Lianne La Havas and Sufjan Stevens, THOMSON'snew offering is a sparsely rhythmic ballad intersecting soul, folk and warm electronica. It's THOMSON's single, pure vocal which holds together the gentle finger-picking of the acoustic guitar and stellar pads. Harmonically rich and delicately crafted, "Satellites"
THOMSON explains of her new self-produced single "Satellites"
The video for "Satellites"
Marle performanced throughout The Netherlands as part of Popronde 2016 and "Satellites"
Upcoming Shows:
14th January - Eurosonic Festival - Dox 20 Year Anniversary Showcase - Brouwerij Martinus, Kostersgang 32-34 (15.45 – 16.05)
