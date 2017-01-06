News By Tag
25% Discount on Global Countertops Market Valid Upto 31 March 2017
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Countertops Market". This Report increasing application across the hotels and other commercial set ups, surging volume of various food service outlets.
(By Type–Granite, Solid Surfaces, Engineered Stone/Quartz, Laminates; By End-Sectors-
The global countertop market is driven by the rising construction on new housing units coupled with surging prevalence of investments across various commercial sectors.
Countertops Market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of surging investments in the commercial construction, rising construction of various residential housing units, increasing application across the hotels and other commercial set ups, surging volume of various food service outlets, burgeoning area demand for countertops. During 2016-21, Countertops Market is anticipated to grow at 4.74% on the heels of rising installation across various commercial sectors coupled with the rising penetration rate of the engineered stone/quartz across various countries. Moreover, increasing government role of various developing countries towards the promotion of the respective construction sectors has also been backing the growth in the market.
According to research report, "Global Countertops Market (By Type, By End Sector, By Region): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Type–Granite, Solid Surfaces, Engineered Stone/Quartz, Laminates; By End-Sectors-
Few of the leading companies operating in Global Countertops Market are Caesarstone Sdot Yam LTd, DuPont(Corian)
Scope of the Report
The report provides Segmentation by Type
•Granite
•Solid Surfaces
•Engineered Stone/Quartz
•Laminates
The report provides Coverage by End-Sector
•Residential
•Commercial
The report provides coverage by Region
•North America
•Europe
•Asia Pacific
•ROW
The report provides coverage by Country
•United States
•Germany
•China
•India
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
