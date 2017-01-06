25% Discount on Global Countertops Market Valid Upto 31 March 2017

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Countertops Market". This Report increasing application across the hotels and other commercial set ups, surging volume of various food service outlets.

Media Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

-- Global Countertops Market (By Type, By End Sector, By Region): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)(By Type–Granite, Solid Surfaces, Engineered Stone/Quartz, Laminates; By End-Sectors-Residential, Commercial; By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; Key Players – Strategy, Financial Performance)The global countertop market is driven by the rising construction on new housing units coupled with surging prevalence of investments across various commercial sectors.Countertops Market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of surging investments in the commercial construction, rising construction of various residential housing units, increasing application across the hotels and other commercial set ups, surging volume of various food service outlets, burgeoning area demand for countertops. During 2016-21, Countertops Market is anticipated to grow at 4.74% on the heels of rising installation across various commercial sectors coupled with the rising penetration rate of the engineered stone/quartz across various countries. Moreover, increasing government role of various developing countries towards the promotion of the respective construction sectors has also been backing the growth in the market.According to research report, "Global Countertops Market (By Type, By End Sector, By Region): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Type–Granite, Solid Surfaces, Engineered Stone/Quartz, Laminates; By End-Sectors-Residential, Commercial; By Region-North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; Key Players – Strategy, Financial Performance)"Global Countertops Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 4.74% during 2016 - 2021.Few of the leading companies operating in Global Countertops Market are Caesarstone Sdot Yam LTd, DuPont(Corian), Wilsonart, Pokarna, etc.Scope of the ReportThe report provides Segmentation by Type•Granite•Solid Surfaces•Engineered Stone/Quartz•LaminatesThe report provides Coverage by End-Sector•Residential•CommercialThe report provides coverage by Region•North America•Europe•Asia Pacific•ROWThe report provides coverage by Country•United States•Germany•China•IndiaThe report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.About Bharat Book Bureau:Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.OR+91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comwww.bharatbook.com