 
News By Tag
* Global Cellular Market
* IoT Industry Analysis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albany
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Global Market Analysis of Cellular IoT Market Forecasted to Grow Steadily by 2017

 
 
Global Cellular IoT Market
Global Cellular IoT Market
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Global Cellular Market
IoT Industry Analysis

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Albany - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

ALBANY, N.Y. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the addition of a new report to its database, titled "Global Cellular IoT Market Research Report 2017". This study encapsulates all the precise information of global market, with a deep focus on some of the key regions, such as Europe, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The revenue, capacity, production, price and market share of each region have been discussed in the research study to offer a clear understanding of the market.

At the start, the report represents an introduction on the cellular IoT. The IoT is a network of physical objects, machines, people and other devices that enables connectivity and communications to exchange data for intelligent applications and services to be advanced. It is also referred as inter-connection of networks. When IoT devices are connected with PAN, LAN or Wi-Fi or a cellular network, then it is termed as Cellular IoT. Cellular networks can deliver consistent, secure and diverse IoT services using existing network infrastructure. Also, the demand for end-to-security between connected devices has bolstered the growth of the market. The report further studies that, rising demand for extended network coverage and capacity to put up a large number of connected devices across the globe are anticipated to drive the market for cellular IoT.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

In the next section, the report segments the market on the basis of its types and applications. By the types, the market has been classified into; Hardware and Software. Whereas, on the basis of applications, it covers

•    2G, 3G and 4G

•    5G

•    LTEM

•    NBIoT

•    NBLTEM

Among these, 2G is broadly adopted for the IoT applications because of the low cost of the chipset & majority of connected devices in massive IoT that requires low data transfer rate. Thus, 2G became an ideal connectivity technology in comparison to 3G and 4G. Geographically, in North America, the market of cellular IoT is large and growing strongly across a wide range of applications. It has also been studied that the applications of Internet of things are enormous in different sectors. Medical, industrial, retail and automotive sectors will be a big market for IoT.

Furthermore, the report also highlights the major vendors of the global market. It includes:

•        Qualcomm Incorporated

•        Mistbase Communication System

•        Sierra Wireless

•        Gemalto NV

•        Sequans Communication

•        Telit Communications PLC

•        Mediatek Inc.

•        UBlox Holding AG

•        Texas Instruments

•        ZTE Corporation

•        Commsolid GmbH

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-cellular-i...

All of these vendors are profiled along with company basic information, manufacturing base and competitors along with capacity, production, revenue and gross margin of the year 2015 and 2016. At the end, manufacturing cost analysis, marketing strategy, market effect factors, industrial chain and sourcing strategy are also analyzed in detail.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/latest-report.html) has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
End
Source:
Email:***@marketresearchhub.com
Posted By:***@marketresearchhub.com Email Verified
Phone:+1-518-621-2074
Tags:Global Cellular Market, IoT Industry Analysis
Industry:Telecom
Location:Albany - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Market Research Hub PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share