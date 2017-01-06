News By Tag
Fiberdyne Research selected by Karma Automotive LLC as supplier for the Karma Revero amplifier
Building upon Fiberdyne's extensive experience in MOST and audio digital signal processing, the amplifier utilizes patented D class amplifier technology that allows for more compact, efficient amplification whilst at the same time achieving exceptional sound quality.
"This is the same technology that won a 2015 CES Innovation award" said Julian Merritt, CEO of Fiberdyne Research Pty Ltd. "The fast switching speeds that we're using in the amplifier has allowed us to shrink the amplifier down and increase the efficiency to around 95% whilst maintaining very high audio specifications which is a perfect fit for a hybrid electric vehicle such as the Karma Revero".
About Fiberdyne Research
Fiberdyne Research Pty Ltd is an automotive electronics manufacturer that supports drivers in over 30 countries and provides the world's auto makers with audio and driver assistance products. The company through its brand, mObridge, specializes in system integration solutions with innovative vehicle entertainment and information technologies.
Fiberdyne Research R&D facilities in Australia, Europe and North America ensure that all products address the real world requirements of drivers in each market. The company is committed to developing products that are innovative, safe, comfortable and user-friendly for the automotive environment.
For more information about Fiberdyne Research Pty Ltd, visit www.fiberdyne.com.au. For more information about mObridge products, visit www.mobridge.us
Fiberdyne Research can be contacted via email sales@fiberdyne.com.au
Fiberdyne Research Sales
***@fiberdyne.com.au
