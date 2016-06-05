 
Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa achieves since 8 years prestigious Travelife Gold Certification

To gain a Travelife Gold certification the Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is assessed against 150 sustainability criteria and after two years, this will be reviewed.
 
 
HERAKLION, Greece - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa in Amoudara, Crete has achieved the internationally recommended Travelife for Hotels & Accommodations Gold Certification since 8 years. Travelife, the sustainable tourism certification system, has assessed the Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa's performance in responsibly managing its socio-economic and environmental impacts.

To gain a Travelife Gold certification the Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is assessed against 150 sustainability criteria and after two years, this will be reviewed. The assessment criteria includes environmental issues, such as minimising the amount of energy, waste and water. The social criteria recognises positive actions for employee welfare, working with the local community and businesses, child protection and human rights. They must also show how they are protecting local traditions and wildlife.

Travelife is an international certification system, promoting sustainability within the tourism industry. It helps tour operators, hotels and accommodations to manage and monitor their social and environmental impacts, as well as communicate their achievements to customers. It is an easy to use sustainability system which provides members with a practical framework to improve their business.

For more information about the Travelife for Hotels and Accommodations please visit: www.travelife.org or www.travelifecollection.com

Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is located directly on the long and sandy beach of Amoudara, just a few kilometres away from Heraklion only a few minutes away from famous archaeological sites (like Knossos) and landscapes of natural beauty.

With 334 rooms, bungalows and suites - that make up the five-story main building and 3 bungalow complexes - the hotel offers all the comforts necessary for an enjoyable accommodation and a memorable vacation.

Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is a member of Cyan group of hotels. The hotelgroup was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * star with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach - 4 * star with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * star with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 350 employees. The hotels situated at Ammoudara in Heraklion and Sitia.

Contact info:

Cyan group of hotels

P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414

Heraklion, Crete

Greece

Tel.: +30 2810 821602

Fax: +30 2810 821433

E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com

Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/

