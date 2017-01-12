News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The 'Grand Finale – Mumbai Launch Event' of Plastivision 2017 Attracts Who's Who of Industry!
Top industry dignitaries including Haren Sanghavi – President, AIPMA; Arvind Mehta – Chairman Governing Council, AIMPA; Raju Desai, Chairman -Advisory Board, PVI-17; Kailash Murarka - Chairman, National Executive Council, PVI 17, Prof(Dr.) S K Nayak – Director General, CIPET, M P Taparia – MD, The Supreme Industries Ltd and Rituraj Gupta – Co-chairman, National Executive Council, PVI 17 graced the occasion with their presence.
Haren Sanghavi, President, AIPMA gave the welcome speech while Raju Desai, Chairman – Advisory Board, PVI-17 addressed the audience by narrating the glorious journey PVI have had over the past 30 years.
Chairman Kailash Morarka presented the AV, which elucidated the full synopsis of PVI in a crisp manner. He said that PVI-17 has been a receiving a tremendous response so far with more than 50,000 visitors registering till date. Visitors, who have yet not registered still stand a chance attend the event for free by registering themselves online.
Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Ltd also addressed the audience late evening. He said that adopting new raw material, new technology, and import substitutes should be the top priority of enterprisers in the upcoming days. He also stressed that 3D printing will be the technology to watch out for.
M.P Taparia – MD, Supreme Industries, and S.K Nayak, Director General, CIPET also shared their valuable inputs about how we need to focus on the innovative use of plastic. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Rituraj Gupta, Co-Chairman, National Executive Council, PVI 17.
Plastivision 2017 is the largest plastic trade show, which will be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre between 19th to 23rd January 2017. The event will have 6 dedicated pavilions focusing on different facets that plastic industry has to offer.
PVI 17 is the perfect platform for companies to launch new products, grow the network, learn new technologies and exchange business ideas. More than 2 lakh visitors are expected to attend this event while the estimated business projection is targeted to be around Rs. 2000 crore.
About Plastivision India:
Plastivision India 2017 is organized by All India Plastic Manufacturer's Association (AIPMA), the largest non-profit apex body that works towards the welfare of plastic fraternity. PVI has a glorious history of 30 years and has journeyed to become the top 10 plastic industry events globally. http://www.plastivision.org
Contact
Plastivision India
022 6777 8899
***@plastivision.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 12, 2017