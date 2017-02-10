News By Tag
Dr. Garg's Dental Center Offering Top of the Line Pediatric Dentistry Services at Wallet-Friendly Pr
Dr. Garg's Dental Center, a reliable and reputable dental clinic in New Delhi since 1973, is offering a complete range of quality pediatric dentistry services at pocket-friendly prices.
Replying to a question related to Dr. Garg's Dental Center's core competencies, one of its executives recently stated, "Dr. Garg's Dental Center is a multi-specialty dental clinic with a legacy of excellence. Our treatment portfolio is wide enough to accommodate dental implants, gums treatment, orthodontics, dental fillings, root canal treatment (RCT), advanced implantology solutions, tooth removal, and TMJ treatment. Additionally, we can be of help with dental crowns and bridges, smile makeover, dental radiology, dentures, oral cancer detection and Kids Dentistry in India. The fact that our services are efficient, reliable, and cost-effective endears us to a Delhi-wide clientele."
Dr. Garg's Dental Center is all about professionalism, integrity, and compassion. The faculty takes the labor to evaluate patient's age, cosmetic needs, medical health and oral hygiene status, prior to going ahead with the treatments. Going beyond the norm, the dental clinic offers accurate, no-obligation quotes via emails. The patient requisites to send across his/her dental records for examination and Dr. Garg's Dental Center will revert with suitable dental package carrying information on expenses, the number of visits, and the time scale.
Offering insight into kids' dental treatments on offer, the executive further stated, "Dr. Garg's Dental Center has proven credentials when it comes to kids' dental care in NCR. Be they infants or kids, we can provide preventive and therapeutic oral health care to all with our trademark professionalism. Through our special approaches, we ensure that kids remain aloof from future dental problems. Thanks to our competitive pricing, parents need not overstep their budget to avail excellent treatments for their tiny tots."
Dr. Garg's Dental Center specializes in all aspects of pediatric dentistry, such as root canal treatment, fluoride applications, and conscious sedation, pit and fissure sealants, in addition to baby bottle tooth decay. No wonder, parents seeking the services of a top rated pediatric dentist in Delhi often end up with Dr. Garg's Dental Center.
About Dr. Garg's Dental Center:
Dr. Garg's Dental Center is an advanced center for modern cosmetic dentistry situated in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi. Superior yet cost effective dental implants, gums treatment, orthodontics, dental fillings, root canal treatment (RCT), advanced implantology solutions, tooth removal, and TMJ treatment are few of its specializations.
Contact information:
Dr. Garg's Dental Center
Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,
Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419
Opposite Kukreja Hospital
New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.
Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685
Email: drnimitgarg@
Website: http://www.dental-
