Living Pink Breast Cancer Pageant
DENVER - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Third Annual Living Pink Pageant
Pittsburgh, PA-
LeCher Productions is proud to present the Third annual Living Pink Pageant, benefiting the Pink Steel Dragon Boat Team. The pageant takes place Saturday, March 11th, at the Union Project (801 North Negley Ave, Pittsburgh PA 15206). Cocktail hour starts at 6 pm, the pageant starts at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices are $15 for adults (plus taxes and fees) and can be purchased on EventBrite.
Contestants in the pageant are warriors and survivors of breast cancer and embody the Living Pink spirit. For more information visit LeCherProductions.com.
Like to help, visit the website for a host of sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.
Pink Steel is a safe haven for breast cancer survivors. It provides camaraderie, support, and promotes physical health with dragon boat paddling, weight lifting, and ergonomic and circuit training. The core values of the team are sportsmanship, inclusiveness, and mutual respect. No distinctions are made according to age, color, creed, appearance, or socioeconomic status. www.steelcitydragons.org
Scott Allison
2063352550
***@lecherproductions.com
