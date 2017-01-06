Media Contact

Hudson Valley Public Relations, Andrew Ciccone

845-202-7087

***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com Hudson Valley Public Relations, Andrew Ciccone845-202-7087

-- SUNY Ulster announces expanded Summer Sessions, now offering three convenient sessions.Online and on-site classes offered for SUNY Ulster students at both the Stone Ridge Campus and Kingston Center. Students can enroll for classes online and can take multiple summer sessions. Visiting students matriculated with accredited schools can also sign up for classes.This year SUNY Ulster has expanded the summer sessions from two to three convenient sessions:Summer Session Dates (Three Sessions):May 30 – August 8May 30 – July 11July 10 – August 18We have over 60 programs from which to choose, small classes and a dedicated faculty who bring academics to life. SUNY Ulster students transfer to some of the best four-year institutions in the nation, get placed in exciting internships, have extraordinary Study Abroad experiences, and above all else, attain the skills they need to make their dreams come true.SUNY UlsterStart Here. Go Far.Registrar's OfficeVAN 206845-687-5075EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college rankings, released their 2016-2017 edition of the Best Community Colleges in New York, placing SUNY Ulster #5 out of their Top Ten in the state.For further information, please contact the Registrar's Office at 845-687-5075 or learn more online at: http://www.sunyulster.edu/summer.