The Ultimate Dive Watch: CONGER by CX Swiss Military Watch
CX Swiss Military Watch keeps on raising the bar and setting new benchmarks for dive watches.
To fans of CX Swiss Military Watch, the CONGER is a dream come true, as it combines the best design elements of CX's most famous timepieces, the 12'000 FEET, 20'000 FEET, and Argonaut 1000. The CONGER's flared and beveled edge case, octagon shaped crown and screw-back pushers have lend it's design from the 12'000 FEET, while the dial is almost identical to the ARGONAUT 1000, with the exception of the 12h marker, which resembles the 12h marker of the 12'000 FEET. The stainless steel divers bezel boasts an upgraded design from the very similar 20'000 FEET and ARGONAUT 1000 bezel. The bracelet design is very similar to the 12'000 FEET bracelet with the exception of the addition of the hardened, black rubber elements, running down the middle. The weight is right in between the weight of the 20'000 FEET and ARGONAUT 1000. Those who were not lucky enough to get their hands on one of CX Swiss Military Watch's limited edition12'000 FEET, ARGONAUT 1000, and ARGONAUT 1000 TQ, can now own the CONGER by CX Swiss Military Watch, enjoying the best features of three CX legends combined in one time piece!
Technical specifications:
- Solid stainless steel case/bracelet, with black, hardened rubber elements
- Case diameter 48mm, thickness 18.5mm, total weight 305 grams
- Professional Grade scratch-resistant DLC plating
- Automatic helium relief valve
- Screw-down crown & pushers
- Anti-reflective sapphire crystal, flat
- 200atm / 2'000 meters water resistant
The CONGER is available in four dial colors (silver, black, blue, yellow) and comes in a high-gloss wooden display box.
US List Price: $1720.00. Promotional pricing and more details available at official US CX Swiss Military Watch Website: http://www.swiss-
