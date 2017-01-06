News By Tag
Info for Drone Amateurs and Pro UAV Users in Jan/Feb issue of Drone360 magazine
New issue profiles drone startups, discusses commercial drone uses and legal implications, and gets into the fun of flying with racing tips and drone reviews
Turn to Drone360 for a range of information, from basic how-to advice for beginners, to practical applications of UAV technology for your business. The January/February issue is available now on newsstands and via print and digital subscription.
According to Editor-in-Chief Tim Kidwell, "Over the course of 2016, drones started to seep into the public consciousness, bringing more opportunities for drone operators and developers. Drone360 aims to help everyone from hobbyists to professionals capitalize on those opportunities."
January/February Print Highlights
Skyblazing startups: Top five startups to watch (applications range from temporary insurance to a tracker for "misbehaving"
Beginner's Guide to FPV Racing: ESPN is popularizing the sport, now get started yourself! Learn what RTF, BNF, and BTX mean; where and how to improve your skills; how to choose the right batteries for your equipment; and the etiquette of flying
Help for navigating the legal morass surrounding UAVs, including updates on the FAA's Part 107 and pending litigation regarding FAA registration requirements
Part 107 Analysis: how the rule is impacting commercial applications of UAS technology including photography, advertising, real estate, construction, security, agriculture, and infrastructure inspections
Arming Up: analysis of weaponized consumer drones
Gear Reviews: the lucky Drone360 editors test and advise on everything from the latest drones to wireless headsets and camera lens filters
Drone news snapshots including an Intel/Disney partnership for drone performances, construction of a multimillion-
Click to Tweet (https://ctt.ec/
ASCEND Conference Will Provide Professionals with Drone Application Insights
Drone360 is moving beyond its magazine and digital content to present ASCEND, a drone business conference. "ASCEND will go beyond celebrating drone technology to provide practical integration of techniques into current business practices," said Kidwell. The Conference & Expo will be held in Portland, OR, July 19-21, 2017. Find full event details at www.ascend-event.com.
About Drone360
Drone360 is a bimonthly magazine supplemented by a broad range of digital content on its website Drone360mag.com. The print magazine will hopefully someday delivered by drone itself. Until then, find it on store shelves in outlets ranging from Barnes & Noble to Target to 7-Eleven.
The cover price is $7.99. In the U.S., a one-year print or digital subscription is $19.99; home delivery plus access to the digital edition is $25.99. The magazine is also available internationally.
Drone360 is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co. The editorial staff is comprised of drone experts and enthusiasts. Members of the magazine's Advisory Boardcome from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industry. Kalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, publishes 12 special-interest magazines—including Astronomy, Trains, Discover, Model Railroader, Drone360, Bead & Button, and related books—and produces websites and events based on those content areas.
* Drones are (of course) known by several acronyms. UAV = unmanned aerial vehicle. UAS = unmanned aerial system. FPV = first-person view, achieved by wearing goggles while flying a drone. You'll have to read the magazine for explanation of the other acronyms listed!
