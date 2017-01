Info for Drone Amateurs and Pro UAV Users in Jan/Feb issue of Drone360 magazine

New issue profiles drone startups, discusses commercial drone uses and legal implications, and gets into the fun of flying with racing tips and drone reviews

Contact

Claire LaBeaux

***@prclaire.com Claire LaBeaux

End

-- Wondering how to fly a drone? What are drones used for (cool photos, obviously, but what else)? How do I win at FPV racing? And is my drone legal?!magazine will answer your questions.Turn tofor a range of information, from basic how-to advice for beginners, to practical applications of UAV technology for your business. The January/February issue is available now on newsstands and via print and digital subscription.According to Editor-in-Chief Tim Kidwell, "Over the course of 2016, drones started to seep into the public consciousness, bringing more opportunities for drone operators and developers.aims to help everyone from hobbyists to professionals capitalize on those opportunities.": Top five startups to watch (applications range from temporary insurance to a tracker for "misbehaving"drones): ESPN is popularizing the sport, now get started yourself! Learn what RTF, BNF, and BTX mean; where and how to improve your skills; how to choose the right batteries for your equipment; and the etiquette of flyingsurrounding UAVs, including updates on the FAA's Part 107 and pending litigation regarding FAA registration requirements: how the rule is impacting commercial applications of UAS technology including photography, advertising, real estate, construction, security, agriculture, and infrastructure inspections: analysis of weaponized consumer drones: the luckyeditors test and advise on everything from the latest drones to wireless headsets and camera lens filtersincluding an Intel/Disney partnership for drone performances, construction of a multimillion-dollar drone corridor in NY, and of course updates to progress on deliveries by droneClick to Tweet ( https://ctt.ec/ dJivj ) the Issue Summaryis moving beyond its magazine and digital content to present ASCEND, a drone business conference. "ASCEND will go beyonddrone technology to provideof techniques into current business practices," said Kidwell. The Conference & Expo will be held in Portland, OR, July 19-21, 2017. Find full event details at www.ascend-event.com is a bimonthly magazine supplemented by a broad range of digital content on its website Drone360mag.com. The print magazine will hopefully someday delivered by drone itself. Until then, find it on store shelves in outlets ranging from Barnes & Noble to Target to 7-Eleven.The cover price is $7.99. In the U.S., a one-year print or digital subscription is $19.99; home delivery plus access to the digital edition is $25.99. The magazine is also available internationally.is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co. The editorial staff is comprised of drone experts and enthusiasts. Members of the magazine's Advisory Boardcome from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industryKalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, publishes 12 special-interest magazines—including, and related books—and produces websites and events based on those content areas.###_______________________* Drones are (of course) known by several acronyms. UAV = unmanned aerial vehicle. UAS = unmanned aerial system. FPV = first-person view, achieved by wearing goggles while flying a drone. You'll have to read the magazine for explanation of the other acronyms listed!