Transcend Security Solutions Strengthens Its Management Team

Company Continues to Expand Their High-Rise Market Footprint

-- Transcend Security Solutions announced that Phil Adams has joined the security firm to further develop their growing portfolio of High-rise accounts. Phil joins Transcend as Director of Fire & Life Safety Training and Education, and will continue Transcends success in providing contract security services to many of the top management companies throughout Arizona.Phil, who served as a Phoenix Fire Department Captain until transitioning to a new position within the Department until 2016, has over 27 years of experience in the public service arena. Phil comes to Transcend with a wealth of experience within the High-rise industry, serving most of his career at downtown Phoenix Stations One (1) and Three (3) as part of the High-rise team that is charged with implementing many changes and improvements. In addition, Phil has spent the last five years assigned to the Special Hazards Unit (SHU) in Fire Prevention Division, specializing in the High-rise vertical market." said Phil Adams. "Phil, is an active member of BOMA (Building Owners and Management Association), and is involved in several educational efforts for downtown Phoenix involving both fire and police. Phil will be an integral part of the Transcend security program, providing all the Fire & Life Safety and Training to Transcends many security professionals." said Chris Vetter, President and Co-Founder of Transcend Security. "Founded in 2014, Transcend Security Solutions is Arizona's fastest growing private security company; and a premier provider of highly trained security personnel to multiple vertical markets. Transcend Security delivers superior physical security services that protect people, homes, and businesses. The Transcend Security Mission Statement guides them in everything they do: "To provide a level of service that transcends good work, and discovers the tremendous experience of doing great work." For more information, please visit Transcend Security Solutions at www.transcendsecurity.com If you would like more information about this topic, please contact the Transcend Media Department at (480) 656-6500 or via email at media@transcendsecurity.com.