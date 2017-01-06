Art in MTR Exhibition Displays Students' Innovative Design on Hostels for People with Dementia

End

-- Retreat hostel models for elderly people with dementia and their families are showcased in the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition which runs from today (12 January 2017) at MTR Sheung Wan Station and Sai Wan Ho Station until 5 April 2017. Organised by the World Green Organisation, the "Social Innovation Inventor – Elderly Retreat Hostel Design Competition Exhibition" features 20 winning hostel designs.The contest was sponsored by MTR Corporation, and the judging panel selected the winning designs from among 100 entries from secondary and tertiary students based on the creative concept, energy efficiency, space usage, functionality, environmental effectiveness and feasibility."This competition provides a platform for our youth to think laterally and creatively. Participants were arranged to visit organisations serving the elderly and people with dementia, and take part in workshops to gain first-hand experience of the challenges and inconvenience encountered by people with dementia and their family members," said Dr William Yu, Chief Executive Officer of World Green Organisation."This competition offers a precious lesson for students by encouraging them to think about how they can contribute to the community in an innovative way. It not only allows students to apply scientific knowledge and creative designs for a practical purpose, but also allows them to show their respect and care for the elderly who have contributed so much to the society," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of MTR Corporation.