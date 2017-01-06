News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Art in MTR Exhibition Displays Students' Innovative Design on Hostels for People with Dementia
The contest was sponsored by MTR Corporation, and the judging panel selected the winning designs from among 100 entries from secondary and tertiary students based on the creative concept, energy efficiency, space usage, functionality, environmental effectiveness and feasibility.
"This competition provides a platform for our youth to think laterally and creatively. Participants were arranged to visit organisations serving the elderly and people with dementia, and take part in workshops to gain first-hand experience of the challenges and inconvenience encountered by people with dementia and their family members," said Dr William Yu, Chief Executive Officer of World Green Organisation.
"This competition offers a precious lesson for students by encouraging them to think about how they can contribute to the community in an innovative way. It not only allows students to apply scientific knowledge and creative designs for a practical purpose, but also allows them to show their respect and care for the elderly who have contributed so much to the society," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of MTR Corporation.
MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for temporary art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation of art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline on 2881 8888 to enquire, or submit their proposals directly to the MTR Corporation.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse