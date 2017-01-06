 
"Citizens Go To Supreme Court Seeking to Enjoin the Results of the 2016 Election"

Citizens from Voices of Millions will be holding a press conference to discuss actions they are taking with the Supreme Court regarding a revote
 
 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Citizens from Voices of Millions—a coalition of racially and economically diverse citizens who are united around a mutual commitment to integrity in elections—is filing an emergency petition for a Writ of Mandamus in the Supreme Court. This action comes on the heels of petitions filed in several federal courts throughout the country over the past few days. On the press conference announcing these actions will be the author of the Writ, Jerroll Sanders, a member of the senior Intelligence community (TBA), and voting experts Brian Fox and Brent Turner.

PRESS CONFERENCE – Thursday, January 12, 2017, 12:30 pm PST

The group is also requesting a ruling declaring the 2016 Presidential and Congressional election outcomes unconstitutional. Petitioners allege that members of the 114th Congress and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management violated Article IV, Section 4 (Guarantee Clause of the U.S. Constitution) by failing to protect States from invasions during the 2016 election cycle. As a result, cyber terrorists invaded U.S. cyber territory, hacked into state election systems, and materially affected election outcomes.

Dr. Kelly Sennholz, one of the petitioners and a spokesperson for Voices of Millions, states, "There is only one right thing to do and that is to hold a new vote—no matter how much of a disruption the revote causes. After all," she adds, "the Supreme Courts in Ukraine and Austria ordered new elections under similar circumstances. Why are U.S. officials not contemplating the same? There is no reason whatsoever not to."

Currently, there is no existing process in the U.S. Constitution for holding a revote at the federal level, but there is a path. According to Jerroll Sanders, "A new election would require our political leaders to devise a process for holding a new election, enact it into law and conduct national elections. Never has there been a greater need for the federal courts to weigh in, resolve this huge conundrum and provide this counter-balancing effect." While a federal court cannot tell the President or Congress how to resolve this, it can prohibit actions and can issue an injunction prohibiting it from exercising its power in an unconstitutional manner.

Although Sanders herself is not a lawyer, she has overseen projects of enormous magnitude for some of the nation's largest private and governmental entities and has consulted with lawyers throughout the country while preparing the Writ. She believes the process could be completed in as little as four months.

"A new election may cause disruption," Sanders acknowledges, "but if we don't have one, we will continue to be held hostage by a foreign power and lose our democracy altogether." Dr. Sennholz concurs and adds, "Americans are better than this and know that any disruption is a small price to protect our democracy. With a new election," Dr. Sennholz continues, "I can assure you that our Union will emerge stronger than ever, with the integrity of our elections intact."

"The assault on our elections in 2016 by hackers was unprecedented in scope and carried out in full view of the entire world," Sanders laments. "A new election is the only sufficient remedy and anything less than a new election will be fatal to our Republic."

Voices of Millions Coalition is asking everyone in this nation to make their voices heard by contacting elected officials, protesting, and taking other actions to make their demand for a new election known.

Go to this site for the online press conference: https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fglobal.gotomee...
Or call - within United States: +1 (571) 317-3122   Access Code: 198-168-813

Voices of Millions Coalition
Contact: Kirstin Elaine Martin
Telephone: 917.523.9163
Visit http://www.revote.info for more details.

