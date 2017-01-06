News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
U.S. Department of State Awards 10-year Blanket Purchase Agreement to The Armored Group, LLC
The Armored Group (TAG) was awarded a 10-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) from the Department of State. TAG was one of three contractors awarded the BPA "calls" for armored vehicles to the Department of State.
The Armored Group LLC, was one of three contractors awarded the initial BPA "calls" to deliver the first vehicles to the Department of State using this new agreement. Chief Operations Officer of The Armored Group, Jeff Carnicom, reacted to the agreement by saying, "The Armored Group considers it an
honor and great responsibility to serve the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security by providing the best-in-class specialty armored vehicles that provide the highest level of protection available."
The Armored Group will be providing full armor and integration packages on the Mercedes Sprinter, Nissan Patrol and Chevy Express Van platforms. The BPA also gives The Armored Group a fair opportunity to compete for the up-armor of a variety of additional SUVs such as Chevrolet Suburban and Toyota Land Cruiser, sedans including the Chevrolet Caprice and the Cadillac XTS and pick-ups such as the Toyota Hilux and the Chevrolet Silverado.
We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with the Department of State through this 10-year agreement" said Robert Pazderka, President and CEO of The Armored Group, LLC. "We look forward to continuing to help the agency achieve their goal of fielding the best equipment for protection of life and property". "We take great pride and honor in providing armored vehicles for our country's diplomats serving around the world."
For more information or to coordinate an interview with The Armored Group, please contact Mary Garrett at 602-432-2010 or mary@mgpublicrelations.com.
About The Armored Group:
The Armored Group (TAG) has nearly 25 years of experience engineering, manufacturing and modifying armored and non-armored vehicles for use by government military agencies, law enforcement, private businesses, individual citizens and anyone needing a high level of personal protection around the world. TAG engineers, designs, builds and modifies vehicles for any terrain and any environment.
TAG provides the highest quality armored vehicles available and sets the standard for customization, reliability and protection. To ensure that all TAG vehicles meet the highest standards of safety, they undergo extreme ballistics testing and have received VPAM-BVR 2009/VR7 Ballistic/ERV 2010 Blast Certification for their Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Hilux armoring solutions.
All facilities are ISO 9001 certified and managed by fully qualified and experienced professionals who serve customers around the world.
TAG is a full-line commercial armored vehicles builder and has provided customized engineering, design and building solutions to a vast array of clients including law enforcement agencies all over the world, Brinks, Loomis, Dunbar Armored, KBR, Lockheed Martin, DynCorp, U.S. Army and Air Force, U.S. and foreign governments and agencies such as the DOD, DOS and the United Nations.
For more information, please visit these company websites: http://www.armoredcars.com and http://www.4swat.com or call: 1 888-997-5607 or 602 840 2271.
Contact
The Armored Group
***@mgpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse