January 2017
Tempe Chiropractic Clinic Helps Patients with Chronic Pain Start New Year Right

Award-winning clinic offers relief from back pain, car accident injuries
 
 
Global Chiropractic in Tempe, Arizona
Global Chiropractic in Tempe, Arizona
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- January is a time of new beginnings and resolutions to improve one's health. A Tempe chiropractor is inviting those suffering from long-term pain to turn over a new leaf in the new year by testing the healing powers of chiropractic care.

Award-winning Global Chiropractic Family Wellness Center is offering to help free patients from neck pain, back pain, headaches and other chronic ailments as they work to improve their health in 2017. Located in the heart of Tempe, Global Chiropractic's skilled staff treats patients not only with chiropractic care but also by offering helpful fitness and nutrition tips along with massage therapy. Whether a patient was the victim of an auto accident or is suffering from chronic back pain, sciatica, neck pain or headaches, Global Chiropractic can help.

According to the Mayo Clinic, chiropractic adjustment is a proven alternative to traditional treatments that can be effective in treating low back pain. Spinal manipulation techniques offered by chiropractors can also be effective in treating headaches, neck pain and other spine-related conditions. Watch a video about the benefits of chiropractic care at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XKmhyyJoEo.



At the helm of the Global Chiropractic Family Wellness Center is experienced chiropractor Dr. Steven Enriquez, D.C. Enriquez is committed to promoting the health and well being of his patients. He uses a holistic approach combining the very best hands-on techniques and state of the art physiotherapy procedures while providing the best natural vitamins and mineral supplements on the market today.

"Every January, people set new health goals for the year: workout more, lose weight, do more outdoor activities," Enriquez said. "Oftentimes, we forget that if our bodies aren't working right to begin with, these goals become difficult to accomplish. At Global Chiropractic in Tempe, we can help you start the year off right by taking care of nagging pain caused by car accidents, sports injuries, headaches, sciatica and back and neck strain."

Contact Global Chiropractic for an appointment at http://mytempechiropractor.com/contact-us.

About Global Chiropractic Family Wellness Center

Global Chiropractic Family Wellness Center in Tempe has been helping patients live a lifestyle free of neck pain, back pain, headaches and other chronic ailments since 2005. Learn more about Global Chiropractic Family Wellness Center at http://mytempechiropractor.com. Follow Global Chiropractic on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.

Click to Share