Call for Speakers for New England MRA Spring Conference 2017

 
 
WALTHAM, Mass. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The New England Chapter of the Marketing Research Association (NEMRA) – recently renamed NEIA -- offers educational events with practical application, that address pressing challenges, and that expand our thinking as a profession.  Our educational events have been called a "must attend" for New England market researchers.  Typical attendance is 160-180 New England-based marketing researchers.

Proposals due:  We invite you to submit a session proposal by Friday, February 3rd.

What form can sessions take? We encourage you to propose a format that promotes interaction, sharing and hands-on experience.  The goal is to offer something engaging and active.

What topics are of interest? We welcome your suggestions, but have a particular interest in:

New methodologies/technologies
Quantitative techniques workshop (e.g., choice modeling, segmentation)
Qualitative techniques and tools
UX testing/usability
Online sample quality, for ex:
Finding the story in the numbers
Corporate researcher views
Independent practice views
Data visualization that pops

Final session lineup will ideally include a combination of sessions with immediate practical value, and topics that will question assumptions and broaden our thinking.  We strongly encourage sharing real client-side examples and outcomes, and bringing clients to present case studies as part of your presentation

Registration fees for speakers will be waived, and technical support on site will be provided.  Any special equipment or materials must be requested in advance.

Who will be attending?  160-180 New England-based marketing researchers from a range of industries (including Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT, Professional Services, Publishing, Retail).

Here is the link to our website events page: http://newenglandmra.com/event/nemra-neia-2017-spring-con...

Date & location:  May 18th, 2017at the Waltham Woods Conference Center in Waltham, Massachusetts. Location information can be found at: http://www.conferencecenteratwalthamwoods.com/location
Source:New England MRA
