Former TransUnion Executive Speaks on Credit Repair

Denise A Cestone, former Credit Bureau Executive

Media Contact

Vincent R Cestone

973-228-7599

***@increaseyourcreditscore.org Vincent R Cestone973-228-7599

End

-- Denise A. Cestone, founder and CEO of Increase Your Credit Score will be speaking on the very important topic of your credit score, specifically, how to make it stronger and how to fix your credit score fast. The private, live event will be held on Thursday, January 26th 2017 at 6:00pm.This exclusive, live event is designed for you to: learn proven, time tested strategies to skyrocket your credit score fast, get clear on how to make your current situation better, develop a plan to to get you from where you are now to where you want to be, shift your perspective as it relates to your credit and much, much more.What is also included at this complimentary event is:The behind the scenes secrets of getting a high credit score, practical tools for your financial toolbox to take home to help you implement and a Q & A panel.This is an invite only event and will be held at: 300 Broadacres Drive, Suite 175, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. To register contact: Vincent@IncreaseYourCreditScore.Org or call 973-228-7599.