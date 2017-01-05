 
Industry News





Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces New Space for 2017

Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) Relocates inside Metrocenter Mall
 
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Phoenix Conservatory of Music, a leading 501c3 nonprofit community music education organization, has relocated inside the Metrocenter Mall.  The larger space is a superior fit for the 450+ students a year who take private lessons, in house classes, and participate in Phoenix Conservatory of Music's College Preparatory Program.

Regina Nixon, Executive Director, Phoenix Conservatory of Music said, "We are thrilled to be located in the new space. This move will allow us to serve the students in a better, more meaningful way, and provide them more opportunities to learn in a setting better suited to fit their needs. We are happy to continue to be a part of the mall family, and look forward to the growth of programs and level of education our students and community will receive."

The expanded classroom space located at 9617 North Metrocenter Parkway West, Suite 2112 in Phoenix, Arizona, allows students and ensembles separate areas to learn theory, audio production, piano, music classes, and private lessons. The new space will deepen the level of learning for students and provide opportunities for programs to evolve, cultivating a continued community need at Phoenix Conservatory of Music (http://www.pcmrocks.org/).

"Metrocenter is about creating fun, safe, and memorable experiences for our community. The Phoenix Conservatory of Music does this in an exceptional way, and we are proud to have them as part of our mall family," said Joe Binder, General Manager, Metrocenter Mall. "We look forward to all they will do - and the lives they will enrich - in this new space."

Phoenix Conservatory of Music had generous assistance with a donation of paint and chalkboard wall from Indigo Paint and Contracting and sound dampening materials from Vocal Booth To Go. New space posts and photos can be viewed on Facebook at PCMROCKS.

About Phoenix Conservatory of Music

The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) is a 501c3 nonprofit community music education organization providing high quality music education throughout the valley. PCM achieves its mission by providing after school programs for at risk populations, private music lessons, ensembles, and a unique college preparatory program in affiliation with the Berklee City Music Network and P.U.L.S.E. programs. Each year, PCM serves over 1,800 students, over 14 schools for at risk students, and has earned over $950,000 in scholarship offers for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.pcmrocks.org.

Media Contact
Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Regina Nixon, Executive Director
602-353-9900
***@pcmrocks.org
Source:Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Email:***@pcmrocks.org
