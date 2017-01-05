Langila Resort at the Reiven Plantation in the Kokopo (East New Britain) select von Hagge, Smelek and Baril (vHS&B) golf course architect Developers of the Langila Resort, at the Reiven Plantation in the Kokopo region of East New Britain, are pleased to announce the selection of von Hagge, Smelek and Baril (vHS&B) as the lead golf course architectural firm for the resorts PGA US and PGA Australia rated golf course. 1 2 Course View on Namalili Bay 15th Hole at Langila Resort Course KOKOPO, Papua New Guinea - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Developers of the Langila Resort, at the Reiven Plantation in the Kokopo region of East New Britain, are pleased to announce the selection of von Hagge, Smelek and Baril (vHS&B) as the lead golf course architectural firm for the resorts PGA US and PGA Australia rated golf course.



vHS&B experience began in North America and soon became international, reaching to the Far East, Australia, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, and North Africa. The principal and founder, Robert von Hagge, grew up in a world of golf, which included an association with the famous Scottish-born architect Donald Ross.



vHS&B is committed to the total breadth of golf course architecture and are regarded as a talented and dedicated assembly of professionals involved with major golf course projects throughout the world. vHS& B is entering its fifth decade of creating golf course projects worldwide that materially represent its design philosophy.



"Our design philosophy at Langila is to provide an exceptional golf experience surrounded by a visual beautiful environment. This same philosophy extends to every aspect of our guests' stay, whether it is our exceptional golf, high limit gaming, fine dining or a total escape in our subtropical island lifestyle" says William Soady CEO of Bluestone-IDC.



The course that will be located at the Langila Resort at the Reiven Plantation which will have stunning natural beauty surrounded with exotic flora and fauna with exceptional views of the Namalili Bay with dazzling fairways, splendid greens and strategic bunkering.



The 18 flawless holes and 7,136 yards of challenging play will be both, a PGA US and Australia rated golf experience that will represent the finest golfing experience available in East New Britain, PNG.



Langila Resort at the Reiven Plantation in East New Britain is a joint development project of Bluestone-IDC USA and Lenape Development Group PNG. The developers appreciate a close working collaboration with the Hon. Ereman ToBaining Jnr, MP Governor of East New Britain. The Langila Resort will consist of a 400-room, Four Diamond hotel and restaurants, world class gaming casino, tennis, PGA rated golf, ocean based recreation and eco-tourism. Langila Resort at the Reiven Plantation will be a world class destination adjacent to the Tokua Airport with daily private and commercial jet services.



