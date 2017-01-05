News By Tag
Fix My Credit Fast by Former TransUnion Executive
WASHINGTON (Dec. 29, 2016) - The Washington Business Improvement District is pleased to present Denise A. Cestone, founder and CEO of Increase Your Credit Score, at its Thursday Jan. 12 Lunch 'N Learn.
Cestone will be speaking on the very important topic of your credit score and how it can affect you personally and professionally. Specifically, she will touch on the following:
• Dangerous Credit Reporting Trends for 2017
• What you need to know about your credit report that no one tells you
• What lenders, insurance companies and employers look for before they say yes to you
• Bring your credit report (www.AnnualCreditReport.com)
The Lunch & Learn will be held at Pasta Grill by Enzo, Route 57, Washington, beginning at 11:45 am and ending by 1 p.m.
Open to the public at-large, cost for the event is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. To register, go to www.washingtonbid.org or call 908-689-4800. This is one of several events presented by the Washington BID throughout the year. In addition to various annual events, each month the WBID hosts the Lunch 'N Learn the second Thursday and BID Good Nite Networking the first Tuesday. For more about the WBID LIKE the Washington BID Facebook page.
Media Contact
Vincent R. Cestone and Denise A. Cestone
973-228-7599
***@increaseyourcreditscore.org
