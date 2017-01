Postmaster Depot Celebrates Shipping Service, Mailbox Rental and Office Supply Store Grand Opening in Maricopa, AZ

Re-inventing the retail shipping store, Postmaster Depot readies for its grand opening on Saturday, January 28, 2017 with prizes and doorbuster sales.

1 2 3 Postmaster Depot Maricopa, AZ Storefront Postmaster Depot Maricopa, AZ Storefront (Wide View) Postmaster Depot Maricopa, AZ Storefront (Night View)

-- Pledging to offer local Maricopa city residents better shipping options, better in-store services, and better office supplies, Postmaster Depot gets ready to open its doors to the public on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Located in the Bashas' Shopping Center, doors open at 8:00 AM and the store will feature special opportunities to win prizes for in-store shoppers."We designed Postmaster Depot to solve real problems for residents and businesses throughout Maricopa," said Joseph Licata, Founder and CEO of Postmaster Depot. "Through our strategic partnerships we are bringing FedEx retail-counter shipping back to the city. We are offering local residents, teachers, and businesses a new option for obtaining high quality office and school supplies, all with fast and free local delivery (minimum order applies). We will also be hiring a number of full-time and part-time store associates throughout 2017, resulting in more jobs for city residents."Postmaster Depot hopes to disrupt the retail shipping industry, making the customer's experience more relevant, more affordable, and more enjoyable. Engineered from the ground up, Postmaster Depot is a family owned and operated small-format retail concept. In addition to office supplies -- in-store and online -- this Maricopa city location will offer a number of in-store services including local, national, and international shipping service copy , print, fax , notary, shredding, web design, and computer rental.