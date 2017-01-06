Country(s)
"Trump Up America" Song Offered for Use at Presidential Inauguration by Milwaukee Musician
Charles O. Okereke offers patriotic original composition, subtitled "America Solidarity Anthem," for royalty-free use during President-Elect Donald Trump's inaugural events
Charles O. Okereke, a Milwaukee resident, recorded "Trump Up America" in April 2016. The song, subtitled "America Solidarity Anthem," echoes classic American patriotic music. At just over two minutes, the composition features soaring trumpets, lilting soprano vocals, and lyrics that call upon citizens to "raise your heads with dignity."
The song's video opens and finishes with fireworks. Patriotic symbols fill the middle: the American flag, an eagle, the Statue of Liberty, U.S. Capitol and the White House.
"I am American, center of democracy / Land of freedom equity / Trump up America, trump up!" its lyrics begin.
Okereke, 60, publishes two news-oriented web sites (Nigeria Masterweb and Africa Masterweb) for Nigerians, Africans and other followers of international events. The genesis of "Trump Up America" was hundreds of calls he received from around the world following a fake video reporting that Trump, if elected, would deport Nigerians.
"I was getting over 10 calls a day lasting an average of 20 minutes each. It was very stressful," Okereke said. "One morning I woke up with the song on my lips. I rehearsed it and headed to the studio not long afterward."
Following its recording, Okereke offered the song to the Trump campaign to play royalty-free at its rallies. Trump himself tweeted a link to the song Aug. 12. Still, Okereke insists the song is not a political statement.
"Trump Up America" is available for purchase and download on Amazon Music and iTunes. Buyers can select the song as MP3 or audio CD with three different tracks, or a DVD of the video.
Okereke has been composing music since age 6. He gained international recognition for his original compositions "God Bless Africa," which won the African Union Symbols Competition, and "All Hail Biafra (Cry of a Biafran Child)," which he wrote at the end of the Nigerian civil war.
"Hearing 'Trump Up America" at the President-Elect's inauguration would be a tremendous honor," Okereke said. "I love this great country. Hopefully the song will help others feel the pride that I experience every day."
