News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dallas Expo Announces Full Agenda & ShowGuide
Small Business Expo has released theofficial agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017dallas.sched.com/)
Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,500+ registered attendees from
across the Dallas area shopping for business resources, developing business
leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.
"Experts tell us that more and more Dallas residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: Emerge Anywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors: AT&
DALLAS SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Dallas Convention Center | Hall A – 650 S. Griffin Street Dallas, TX 75202 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/
Facebook:www.facebook.com/
Twitter:www.twitter.com/
You Tube:www.youtube.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse