Commercial Moving Vancouver | Commericial Movers | Redpath Relocations

Redpath Relocations is your local Vancouver commercial mover and residential mover. We specialize in making your home or office move stress free.
 
 
COQUITLAM, British Columbia - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- With our CEO's 35+ years of experience in the moving and storage industry, Redpath Relocations is no stranger to the various needs of our clients. Whether it be budgeting for a small-scale move or decommissioning an entire building, our team aims to make your relocation as smooth as possible. With your best interest in mind, we will handle your transition into a fresh office environment, and in the case of our residential clientele, we help turn your house into a home. Our state of the art storage facility is more than equipped to handle your excess goods, whether you're moving or not! We are always ready, and always reliable. Give us a call to find out how we can help you.

Our movers take away the stress of moving so that you can focus on running your business. For your convenience, we operate around the clock, 365 days a year and utilize the best moving equipment available on the market today. Contact us today to receive your customized commercial moving quote.

Redpath Relocations specializes in commercial moving, office moving and residential moving. We have over 30 years of experience in the moving industry. When you select us for your next home of office move, you can be sure that it will be a smooth transition into your new space. We offer moving supplies, storage, furniture recycling and furniture disposal.

  Our services include:

     • Commercial moving

     • Residential moving

     • Office  moving

     • Home moving

     • Commercial relocations

     • Furniture recycling and furniture disposal

Call us at 604-945-9910 or visit our website at http://www.redpathmoving.com for more information.

Contact
Josh Redpath, Owner
Redpath Relocations.
604-945-9910
***@redpathrelocations.com
