The City Club of Washington to Host First 2017 Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™ on March 29

Black Bag Productions and The City Club of Washington will host the first Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™ on March 29 at 6:00 pm with a variety of vendors specializing in working with first time brides over 40 and encore brides.

-- Black Bag Productions, based in Laurel, MD in partnership with The City Club of Washington will host its first Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™ of 2017 on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:00pm. "Selecting the right location and theme to kick off the retooling of Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™ was a key factor for us since we had not hosted a party in a while, and Sheila Crayton and Annalise Parks of The City Club have been phenomenal to work with on this," notes Kim Moss, owner of Black Bag Productions. The Club will be offering guests a sampling of reception and cocktail hour fare from their menu that will give attendees ideas for their wedding reception and wedding related events. Brides have an excellent opportunity during the party to get special deals and gifts from the participating vendors only available at the event.Moss, an American Academy of Wedding Professionals certified wedding planner, believed there had to be a better way for brides over 40, encore brides and vendors to connect, noting "the plan that we have developed is a more relaxed atmosphere, food tasting, cocktails, prizes and wedding planning with wedding professionals that are not out to gauge their prospective clients." She went on to say that, "the Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™ aims to change the paradigm by offering brides the opportunity to plan, taste, drink, shop and genuinely have fun while planning. Vendors have the opportunity to chat with prospective clients in a more relaxed setting and not give a hard sell, canned presentation and they genuinely have fun too since they don't bring the whole store with them, only their portfolio and maybe a few other items."The tag line of Simple. Relaxing, Fun, was envisioned for brides and vendors being able to do at the event. In 2013, 2014 and 2015 the parties were highly successful with previous venues that included Capital Yacht Charters, Sheraton Washington, Hard Rock Café, Fairview Park Marriott, and Port City Brewing in Alexandria, VA.We took a break and decided to bring the party back since we had vendors contacting me asking how they could join the fun. The grooms who attended were not looking like they wish they were somewhere else,else!" notes Moss. In addition, Moss notes that she is partnering with Marilyn Patterson of Joyous Events to produce the March 29 party. "Marilyn and I have done a couple of events together and agreed that the over 40 bride and encore bride are often overlooked, we're about to change that."Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite and will not sold be at the door. In addition, each attendee will receive a special bridal swag bag filled with coupons and other wedding related gifts.For more information on Wedding Wednesday Cocktail Party™, visit the site, www.weddingwednesdaycocktailparty.net or follow them on Twitter at @wwcp2014 and on Facebook at WeddingWednesdayCocktails.