Acquis Capital Publishes 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review

Acquis Capital, LLC Publishes A Detailed Review of Companies Uplisting From The OTC To A Senior Exchange In 2016.
 
 
OTC Graduate Review 2016
OTC Graduate Review 2016
NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- This week, Acquis Capital, LLC published the "2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review". The 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review provides analysis and data on public companies that uplisted from the OTC Markets to Senior US Exchanges (including the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE Mkt) in 2016.

With 35 graduates, 2016 was a slow year for uplists from the OTC PINK, QB, and QX tiers. 35 graduates represents approximately a 40% decrease from the 60 graduates of 2015.

Over 90% of this year's graduates uplisted to the NASDAQ and over 50% uplisted from the OTCQB.

The post was published on Acquis Capital's blog, MicroM&A™ (www.MicroMnA.net).

The entire 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review can be viewed at: http://www.acquiscapital.com/single-post/2017/01/11/2016-OTC-Markets-Graduate-Review


About Acquis Capital, LLC

Acquis Capital is a private investment fund that specializes in acquisition and project finance. Acquis invests in small public and private companies to fund acquisitions or other projects that create immediate tangible value. For more information visit http://www.acquiscapital.com/ or follow us at @MicroMnA.

The entire 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review can be viewed at: http://www.acquiscapital.com/single-post/2017/01/11/2016-...

