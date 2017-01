Acquis Capital Publishes 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review

Acquis Capital, LLC Publishes A Detailed Review of Companies Uplisting From The OTC To A Senior Exchange In 2016.

OTC Graduate Review 2016

This week, Acquis Capital, LLC published the "2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review". The 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review provides analysis and data on public companies that uplisted from the OTC Markets to Senior US Exchanges (including the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE Mkt) in 2016.With 35 graduates, 2016 was a slow year for uplists from the OTC PINK, QB, and QX tiers. 35 graduates represents approximately a 40% decrease from the 60 graduates of 2015.Over 90% of this year's graduates uplisted to the NASDAQ and over 50% uplisted from the OTCQB.