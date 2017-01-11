News By Tag
Acquis Capital Publishes 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review
Acquis Capital, LLC Publishes A Detailed Review of Companies Uplisting From The OTC To A Senior Exchange In 2016.
With 35 graduates, 2016 was a slow year for uplists from the OTC PINK, QB, and QX tiers. 35 graduates represents approximately a 40% decrease from the 60 graduates of 2015.
Over 90% of this year's graduates uplisted to the NASDAQ and over 50% uplisted from the OTCQB.
The post was published on Acquis Capital's blog, MicroM&A™
The entire 2016 OTC Markets' Graduate Review can be viewed at: http://www.acquiscapital.com/
About Acquis Capital, LLC
Acquis Capital is a private investment fund that specializes in acquisition and project finance. Acquis invests in small public and private companies to fund acquisitions or other projects that create immediate tangible value. For more information visit http://www.acquiscapital.com/
