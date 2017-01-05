"Halcyon Summer" - Forbidden Love Story Breaks New Ground

Halcyon Summer

-- Illicit love, facing demons, shared destiny. This book has it all and then some. Halcyon Summer is Romeo and Juliet, Lolita, and Fifty Shades all rolled into one explosive narrative that will stun readers."When he got back inside his less than stately home, he stood for a long while in front of the mirror, first clothed, and then naked. He was wondering just exactly how old he might look and seem to one so young. He decided, perhaps generously, that he looked more like 30, maybe even 28. She was probably going to celebrate her sixteenth birthday this summer, he told himself hopefully. That's not too bad. Thank god for cycling fitness. He tried to smile himself into reassurance, but there was that same old gnawing in the pit of his stomach. He had suppressed it when he had left her parent's house."Two lonely cynics are transformed by sharing forbidden love. A mid-30s man and a 15-year-old girl meet and find common ground. Facing their demons together, they experience deep sorrow, but an even deeper joy. Ultimately, they must confront a shared destiny that hurtles shockingly beyond their control.Praise for Halcyon Summer:"From the impact of aging on decisions made in youth to a parent's sneaky interventions and exceptions to long-standing rules, 'Halcyon Summer' turns from a steamy story of sexual exploration to a serious survey of how relationships grow despite great differences and even (perhaps, especially) under conditions of adversity." – D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, MidWest Book Review"In his controversial novel, 'Halcyon Summer,' author G.V. Loewen pushes the limits of the nature of love, offering the reader a romance between a thirty-five-year-old man and a fifteen-year-old girl. The Lolita-esque tale presents a genuine relationship built on trust, care, and tenderness, but all the while existing under the shadow of moral and social outrage … we see the author's self-awareness, his careful approach to this taboo project that allows it to function as almost a social and literary experiment."– Charles Asher, Phi Beta Kappa ReviewsAbout the Author: Social philosopher G.V. Loewen is the author of over 20 books on topics including ethics, religion, art, education, and politics. He was a professor for almost a quarter of a century in Canada and the U.S. This is his first work of fiction.