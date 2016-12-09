News By Tag
Avesta Named Finalist in Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Awards
Over the past two years, Avesta partnered with Cristo Rey Network (https://www.cristoreynetwork.org/)
"We are honored to be named a finalist as this was a rewarding project for our company," says Robert Reynolds, President of Avesta. "Our philanthropic efforts are driven by our goal to positively impact the communities we serve and help to improve the lives of many young students. Almost all the students there are from tough neighborhoods and/or family situations. This school will change their perceptions of what's possible."
In addition to helping with the development and construction of the school, Avesta sponsored two students in the school's corporate work study program. The program specifically prepares students for the workforce and college. In fact, 100 percent of the Cristo Rey Network graduates are accepted into two-year or four-year college programs, including at higher institutions such as Yale, Columbia, Notre Dame, and MIT.
Avesta's philanthropic efforts are driven by the company's mission to create more community in the world. The company has built its business on improving the quality of life in its communities and the employees drive the results. Avesta was also recently recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces (http://www.prnewswire.com/
About Avesta: Avesta's mission is to give people a home where they can live abundantly and create more community in the world. By striving to be the world's most resident-focused company, Avesta creates lasting value and serves each of its stakeholders:
