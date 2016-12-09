 
News By Tag
* Philanthropy
* Avesta
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Avesta Named Finalist in Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Awards

 
 
Avesta Teammates Accepting Nomination
Avesta Teammates Accepting Nomination
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Philanthropy
Avesta

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Avesta Communities (http://avesta.com/) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a finalist in the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Awards. (http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay/news/2016/12/09/2016-corporate-philanthropy-winner-named-at-sold.html) Avesta was one of the twenty-one finalists who were honored at the sold-out event at Tropicana Field on December 9, 2016. The Tampa Bay Business Journal annually spotlights corporate sanctioned giving and volunteer programs that stand out in the Tampa Bay community.

Over the past two years, Avesta partnered with Cristo Rey Network (https://www.cristoreynetwork.org/) to support the building of a high school for inner-city youth of Tampa. Avesta provided $150,000 in in-kind services to manage the renovation project including marketing, accounting, and construction support. In August 2016, the school officially opened its doors.

"We are honored to be named a finalist as this was a rewarding project for our company," says Robert Reynolds, President of Avesta. "Our philanthropic efforts are driven by our goal to positively impact the communities we serve and help to improve the lives of many young students. Almost all the students there are from tough neighborhoods and/or family situations. This school will change their perceptions of what's possible."

In addition to helping with the development and construction of the school, Avesta sponsored two students in the school's corporate work study program. The program specifically prepares students for the workforce and college. In fact, 100 percent of the Cristo Rey Network graduates are accepted into two-year or four-year college programs, including at higher institutions such as Yale, Columbia, Notre Dame, and MIT.

Avesta's philanthropic efforts are driven by the company's mission to create more community in the world. The company has built its business on improving the quality of life in its communities and the employees drive the results. Avesta was also recently recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces (http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-magazine-...), which is a direct reflection of the company's commitment to culture and workplace satisfaction.

About Avesta:    Avesta's mission is to give people a home where they can live abundantly and create more community in the world. By striving to be the world's most resident-focused company, Avesta creates lasting value and serves each of its stakeholders: teammates, capital partners, vendors, communities, and most importantly, its residents. Since 2010, Avesta has acquired over 12,000 apartment homes throughout Florida and Texas.  Avesta will continue to actively purchase and redevelop multifamily communities in Florida and Texas during 2016.  Avesta is a vertically integrated company, handling acquisitions, property management, construction management and portfolio management in-house.
End
Source:Avesta
Email:***@avestacommunities.com Email Verified
Tags:Philanthropy, Avesta
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Avesta Communities PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share