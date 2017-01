"Up Before the Count: An Autobiography - My Journey in Battle Against a Rare Condition"

Memoir Recounts Author Edwin Ayala's Battle With Rare Disease

In 2003, when author Edwin Ayala was 34 years old, he was diagnosed with the extremely rare and incurable disease known as chorea-acanthocytosis. Afterward, he decided to make lemonade out of lemons, by pursuing his dream of becoming an author, despite the many limitations to his health posed by ChAc. Chorea-acanthocytosis is a progressive, degenerative condition so rare that very few people in the world have been diagnosed with it. It is caused by mutations in the VPS13A gene and is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. ChAc is very difficult to diagnose. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of speech, involuntary biting of the cheeks and tongue, difficulty in swallowing, and involuntary muscle movement. Up Before the Count is this courageous man's inspiring true story. When the author's illness forced him to retire from UPS in 2008 after 19 years of service, he began his dream of becoming a published author. Publishing his first book A Puncher's Chance in 2013, this is his second book. To learn more about ChAc, visit http://www.rareconnect.org "This courageous memoir about a rare disease will strike a chord with readers everywhere. We are pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency. About the Author: The aspiring new author Edwin Ayala lives in southern Massachusetts with his wife and family. UP BEFORE THE COUNT: AN AUTOBIOGRAPHY – MY JOURNEY INTO BATTLE AGAINST A RARE CONDITION (ISBN: 978-1-68181-398-1) is now available for $9.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website: http://sbpra.com/ EdwinAyala or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.