News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Up Before the Count: An Autobiography - My Journey in Battle Against a Rare Condition"
Memoir Recounts Author Edwin Ayala's Battle With Rare Disease
Chorea-acanthocytosis is a progressive, degenerative condition so rare that very few people in the world have been diagnosed with it. It is caused by mutations in the VPS13A gene and is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner.
ChAc is very difficult to diagnose. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of speech, involuntary biting of the cheeks and tongue, difficulty in swallowing, and involuntary muscle movement.
Up Before the Count is this courageous man's inspiring true story. When the author's illness forced him to retire from UPS in 2008 after 19 years of service, he began his dream of becoming a published author. Publishing his first book A Puncher's Chance in 2013, this is his second book.
To learn more about ChAc, visit http://www.rareconnect.org.
"This courageous memoir about a rare disease will strike a chord with readers everywhere. We are pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: The aspiring new author Edwin Ayala lives in southern Massachusetts with his wife and family.
UP BEFORE THE COUNT: AN AUTOBIOGRAPHY – MY JOURNEY INTO BATTLE AGAINST A RARE CONDITION (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbpra.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse