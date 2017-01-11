 
Atlanta Authors Latisha Robb & Tawana Lowery Honored in NYC

Starz 'Power' Naturi Naughton Headlines 5th Annual Women Doing it Big Conference Highlighting Women Entrepreneurs
 
 
Authors Latisha Robb & Tawana Lowery Among Honorees
Authors Latisha Robb & Tawana Lowery Among Honorees
 
Tiana Von Johnson
Women Doing ItBig
Master P

Business

New York City - New York - US

Awards

NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The 5th Annual Women Doing It Big (#WDIB2017) Conference taking place in NYC on Saturday, January 14th, and Sunday, January 15th offers an incredible experience for women entrepreneurs complete with a star-studded event featuring Actress Naturi Naughton (Power/Starz) and veteran Hip-Hop pioneer, Master P.

Atlanta-based authors and speakers Latisha Robb (What You Don't Know About Your Soul & Turn on The Lights (So You Can See) http://www.LatishaRobb.com and Tawana Lowery (5 Easy Steps to Life Changing Prayer) http://www.TawanaLowery.com are among 50 women entrepreneurs who will be honored and featured in the annual magazine.


Women Doing It Big is for fearless females who want to invest in themselves, make meaningful connections, and learn something that will take their lives & businesses to the next level.  The women honored have demonstrated a level of success that has been proven and that others can learn from.

"WDIB happens over two days, but the wealth of information and experiences that everyone leaves with will last a lifetime. I am incredibly excited and honored to support these women on this important journey," says Dr. Tiana Von Johnson, founder of WDIB.

According to the press release, attendees can expect an amazing line­up of speakers and honorees representing movers and shakers from the worlds of business, television, music, ministry, publishing and personal development including Lisa Nicole Cloud from Bravo's Married to Medicine, Brooklyn Tankard from Bravo's Thicker Than Water, DJ Duffey from Basketball Wives LA, Lil' Mo from R&B Divas, Deja Vu from WBLS, a special "Real Talk" segment with mega Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and more."

Dr. Tiana Von Johnson launched the WDIB in 2012, to motivate and educate women around the world to build their businesses, communities, and families through entrepreneurship.

For more information vist www.womendoingitbig.com or follow the conversation on social media using #WDIB2017.

Media Inquries for featured authors should be directed to the press contact.

Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
Email:***@tmorrisonpr.com Email Verified
