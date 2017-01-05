 
NavPoint Real Estate Group Closes on Land in Parker for $793,881

 
 
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Parker, CO - NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the sale of 153,331 SF (3.52 Acres) of land at Westcreek 9400 Twenty Mile Rd in Parker. The seller was NexGen Westcreek Holdings, LLC. The buyer was 2 Combs Enterprises, Inc.  Heather Taylor, Matt Kulbe, and Anthony Damico of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller.  This deal successfully closed in December 2016. The property is conveniently located off South Parker Road and Twenty Mile Road near E-470. The land will be developed into a Springhill Suites by Marriott which will break ground Mid-March.  There are a few more pad sites available next to the new hotel ranging in size to allow for many synergistic uses.  Sites still remain that are perfect for restaurants looking to take advantage of the density being so close to the hotel and multi-family project coming to Westcreek.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments.  The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,400,000 SF of commercial real estate.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.  The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado.   To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com  The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com
